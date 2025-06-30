Dallas Stars announce qualifying offer

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued a qualifying offer for the following player, thus retaining his negotiating rights:
PLAYER - POSITION
Antonio Stranges - F
