Dallas Stars announce qualifying offer

The club has issued a qualifying offer to one player, thus retaining his negotiating rights

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued a qualifying offer for the following player, thus retaining his negotiating rights:

PLAYER - POSITION

Antonio Stranges - F

