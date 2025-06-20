Dallas Stars sign forward Cameron Hughes to two-year, two-way contract extension

Hughes, 28, had 57 points (23-34—57) in 69 regular-season games with the Texas Stars – the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars – matching his AHL career high in scoring and ranking third on his team in goals (tied), assists and points. He was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending in Jan. 12 after notching eight points (4-4—8) in three games played. Hughes added 19 points (4-15—19) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games, leading the Stars and ranking third in the AHL in postseason scoring.