Dallas Stars sign forward Cameron Hughes to two-year, two-way contract extension

The 28-year-old had 57 points (23-34—57) in 69 regular-season games with the Texas Stars – matching his AHL career high in scoring.

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Cameron Hughes to a two-year, two-way contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Hughes, 28, had 57 points (23-34—57) in 69 regular-season games with the Texas Stars – the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars – matching his AHL career high in scoring and ranking third on his team in goals (tied), assists and points. He was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending in Jan. 12 after notching eight points (4-4—8) in three games played. Hughes added 19 points (4-15—19) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games, leading the Stars and ranking third in the AHL in postseason scoring.

The six-foot, 183-pound forward has appeared in two NHL games, both with the Boston Bruins, and has spent the remainder of his career in the AHL. He’s totaled 283 points (105-178—283) in 393 regular-season AHL games and 58 points (8-50—58) in 62 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Hughes was named to the 2021 Atlantic Division AHL All-Star Team after leading the Providence Bruins with 21 points (5-16—21) in 25 games.

Prior to making his professional debut, Hughes played four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) of NCAA hockey at the University of Wisconsin where he totaled 92 points (23-69—92) in 139 collegiate games and serving as his team’s captain his senior year. He was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

