Draft wrap: Stars find valuable skill prospects in second day of NHL Draft

“You want to get as much skill as you can, because that’s where the value is,” McDonnell said. “You look at stay-at-home defensemen or third- or fourth-line players, and you can get those in free agency. They don’t have the value that the skill players have. So if we have a chance to get a big name, you have to do it. Even if it’s a swing and a miss, you have to at least try.”