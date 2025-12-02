Jason Robertson named NHL's Second Star for November

The 26-year-old topped the NHL in goals and points across 15 contests to propel the Stars to an 11-2-2 November

2nd-Star-of-the-Month_WEB_16x9
By NHL PR

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson has been named the NHL’s Second Star for the month of November.

Robertson topped the NHL in goals (13) and points (t-26) across 15 contests to propel the Stars (17‑5-4, 38 points) to an 11-2-2 November (24 points) – equaling their most points in a calendar month this century, after March 2025 (11-2-2), February 2008 (12-2-0) and March 2001 (11-2-2) – and second place in the overall League standings. Robertson also finished among the monthly leaders in shots on goal (1st; 62), power-play points (t-2nd; 10), power-play assists (t-3rd; 7), power-play goals (t-6th; 3), assists (t-9th; 13) and plus/minus (t-12th; +12).

PHI@DAL: Robertson has a hat trick against the Flyers

He scored in nine of his 15 appearances, highlighted by a career-high seven straight games from Nov. 11-25 (11-6—17) – the longest goal streak by a Stars player since the team relocated to Dallas in 1993-94 and tied for the second-longest in franchise history. Robertson additionally produced eight multi-point performances, including three consecutive three-point efforts from Nov. 11-15 (6-3—9) and 1-2—3 in his 400th career game (all w/ DAL) and final outing of the month, Nov. 30 vs. OTT. The 26-year-old Robertson, a second-round pick (39th overall) from the 2017 NHL Draft, places sixth in the League with 16-19—35 through 26 total contests this season. He also ranks among the top 2025-26 performers in shots on goal (2nd; 109), power-play points (t-3rd; 15), goals (t-5th; 16) and power-play assists (t-5th; 10).

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard were named the First and Third Stars, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.

