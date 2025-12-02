Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson has been named the NHL’s Second Star for the month of November.
Jason Robertson named NHL's Second Star for November
The 26-year-old topped the NHL in goals and points across 15 contests to propel the Stars to an 11-2-2 November
Robertson topped the NHL in goals (13) and points (t-26) across 15 contests to propel the Stars (17‑5-4, 38 points) to an 11-2-2 November (24 points) – equaling their most points in a calendar month this century, after March 2025 (11-2-2), February 2008 (12-2-0) and March 2001 (11-2-2) – and second place in the overall League standings. Robertson also finished among the monthly leaders in shots on goal (1st; 62), power-play points (t-2nd; 10), power-play assists (t-3rd; 7), power-play goals (t-6th; 3), assists (t-9th; 13) and plus/minus (t-12th; +12).
He scored in nine of his 15 appearances, highlighted by a career-high seven straight games from Nov. 11-25 (11-6—17) – the longest goal streak by a Stars player since the team relocated to Dallas in 1993-94 and tied for the second-longest in franchise history. Robertson additionally produced eight multi-point performances, including three consecutive three-point efforts from Nov. 11-15 (6-3—9) and 1-2—3 in his 400th career game (all w/ DAL) and final outing of the month, Nov. 30 vs. OTT. The 26-year-old Robertson, a second-round pick (39th overall) from the 2017 NHL Draft, places sixth in the League with 16-19—35 through 26 total contests this season. He also ranks among the top 2025-26 performers in shots on goal (2nd; 109), power-play points (t-3rd; 15), goals (t-5th; 16) and power-play assists (t-5th; 10).
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard were named the First and Third Stars, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.