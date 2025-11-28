Game Day Guide: Stars vs Mammoth

View the latest information on the matchup against Utah, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Dallas Stars
Utah Mammoth
Record
15-5-4 (6-4-1 Home)
12-9-3 (5-6-2 Away)
Rank
34 Points (2nd in Central)
27 Points (4th in Central)
Power Play
31.3% (25-for-80)
14.5% (10-for-69)
Penalty Kill
77.9% (60-for-77)
81.8% (54-for-66)
Last 10 Games
8-1-1
3-4-3

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Utah Mammoth Friday night for the first of four games this season. The two teams will face each other again on Jan. 15 and Jan. 31 in Utah and March 16 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 3-1-0 all-time vs. Utah, including a 1-1-0 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars ranked tied for first in total wins (3) against the Mammoth last season (also: Edmonton and Los Angeles), while also ranking first in blocked shots (58) and third in takeaways (22) against them.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has six points (1-5—6) in four career games against the Mammoth, earning points in each of those contests. Rantanen is averaging 1.50 points per game vs. Utah which marks as a team high.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Friday’s matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Mammoth, earning four points (1-3—4) during that span. In four career games vs. Utah, Johnston has recorded at least a point in all but one contest and carries a 1.00 points per game average.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (1-5—6, 4 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (1-5—6, 4 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-3—4, 4 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-0—3, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (0-3—3, 4 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Tyler Seguin enters Friday's game riding a three-game point streak, earning five points (0-5—5) during that span. In Dallas' last game on Nov. 26 against the Seattle Kraken, Seguin recorded two points (0-2—2) marking his fourth multi-point outing in his last six games, collecting nine points (1-8—9) through those games. Among Stars skaters this season, Seguin ranks tied for first in game-winning goals (2), tied for second in both even-strength goals (6) and even-strength scoring (6-7—13), third in plus-minus rating (+9), tied for fourth in total goals (7) and sixth in both assists (10) and total scoring (7-10—17). Seguin will skate in his first career game against the Mammoth on Friday night.

Mammoth forward Logan Cooley has scored a team high of 13 goals this season and is tied for the lead in scoring (13-9—22). Cooley enters Friday's contest riding a two-game point streak, earning six points (4-2—6) through those games, including registering five points (4-1—5) on Nov. 24 against the Vegas Golden Knights which was a single game career high for the forward. Among Utah skaters this season, Cooley also ranks first in even-strength scoring (9-8—17), third in plus-minus rating (+6) and fifth in shots taken (50). In his career against Dallas, Cooley has tallied four points (1-3—4) in seven games played.

First Shift 🏒

Seguin’s injury history is haunting.

From the sliced Achilles tendon to the torn labrum to the major hip surgery, the Stars forward has seen pretty much everything. So much so, in fact, that it really changed the kind of player he became on the ice.

But as he approaches age 34 and passes 1,000 regular season games, one of the team’s most talented players might be enjoying a true renaissance.

Seguin has 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games. But just as important, he has done all of the little things logging 17:16 a game.

“He’s been invaluable to us,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said.

That’s crucial to a team that has battled injuries to Benn, Duchene and, on occasion, Roope Hintz. In a lot of ways, Seguin has been one of the most consistent and versatile player, and that’s a huge reason the team is 15-5-4.

After missing 61 games last season, Seguin credits a healthy off-season and maybe just a little mental health that comes with finally feeling good.

“It’s been good,” Seguin said. “I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a little adjustment just playing the regular season schedule, but I feel the best I have in a while. I’m excited with that and I’m having a blast.”

When Benn was sidelined for 19 games with a collapsed lung, Seguin was the de-facto captain. He helped deliver the message of the new coaching staff, and also seemed to sparkle in a style of play that led to more open ice. Mix in the fact he often is on a line with Jason Robertson and Hintz, and you have a guy who looks young.

While Seguin in recent seasons has adjusted his game to get inside more and take advantage of intelligence over pure speed, he actually is getting breakaways this year and creating open ice with his smarts.

“It’s just that starting from zero, finding those pockets and trusting your body to go do that,” he said. “And having the puck, just having the patience to make plays in this league.”

Gulutzan said he has enjoyed working with Seguin.

“I just know how much work he has put in to get himself back,” Gulutzan said. “I think that’s part of it.”

There is also the part where the Stars have made it to three straight Western Conference finals, and seem to be in the window of taking a serious run at the Stanley Cup.

“I think when you get to that age, you’re internal why you do what you do changes,” the coach said. “When that switch flips over to `I just want to win,’ that can be really freeing and let you play your best hockey.”

So far for Seguin, it certainly has felt like that.

Key Numbers 🔢

24.1

Utah gives up the fewest shots on goal per game at 24.1. Dallas ranks 26th in shots on goal at 25.9 per game.

17.4

Utah has the most giveaways in the league at 17.4 per game. Dallas has the fourth fewest at 14.0.

62

Stars defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok played 62 NHL games in four seasons with the Arizona/Utah organization. He played 23 games with the Utah Hockey team last season.

He Said It 📢

“He’s impacting the game all of the time, in a positive way. And sometimes when you’re impacting it that much, sometimes it goes the other way. But he is in the battle, and that’s the best part of Mikko. He loves the battle, and that’s going to serve us well down the stretch.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on Rantanen after returing from a one-game suspension for two game misconduct penalties for boarding.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Ottawa Senators
November 30
5:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
New York Rangers
December 2
6:00 p.m.
Madison Square Garden
New Jersey Devils
December 3
6:00 p.m.
Prudential Center

