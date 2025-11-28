Game Day Guide: Stars vs Mammoth

First Shift 🏒

Seguin’s injury history is haunting.

From the sliced Achilles tendon to the torn labrum to the major hip surgery, the Stars forward has seen pretty much everything. So much so, in fact, that it really changed the kind of player he became on the ice.

But as he approaches age 34 and passes 1,000 regular season games, one of the team’s most talented players might be enjoying a true renaissance.

Seguin has 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games. But just as important, he has done all of the little things logging 17:16 a game.

“He’s been invaluable to us,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said.

That’s crucial to a team that has battled injuries to Benn, Duchene and, on occasion, Roope Hintz. In a lot of ways, Seguin has been one of the most consistent and versatile player, and that’s a huge reason the team is 15-5-4.

After missing 61 games last season, Seguin credits a healthy off-season and maybe just a little mental health that comes with finally feeling good.

“It’s been good,” Seguin said. “I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a little adjustment just playing the regular season schedule, but I feel the best I have in a while. I’m excited with that and I’m having a blast.”

When Benn was sidelined for 19 games with a collapsed lung, Seguin was the de-facto captain. He helped deliver the message of the new coaching staff, and also seemed to sparkle in a style of play that led to more open ice. Mix in the fact he often is on a line with Jason Robertson and Hintz, and you have a guy who looks young.

While Seguin in recent seasons has adjusted his game to get inside more and take advantage of intelligence over pure speed, he actually is getting breakaways this year and creating open ice with his smarts.

“It’s just that starting from zero, finding those pockets and trusting your body to go do that,” he said. “And having the puck, just having the patience to make plays in this league.”

Gulutzan said he has enjoyed working with Seguin.

“I just know how much work he has put in to get himself back,” Gulutzan said. “I think that’s part of it.”

There is also the part where the Stars have made it to three straight Western Conference finals, and seem to be in the window of taking a serious run at the Stanley Cup.

“I think when you get to that age, you’re internal why you do what you do changes,” the coach said. “When that switch flips over to `I just want to win,’ that can be really freeing and let you play your best hockey.”

So far for Seguin, it certainly has felt like that.