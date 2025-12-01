Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health℠

Donations will be accepted at PNC Plaza prior to Stars home games, Children's Health StarCenters, or mailed to the Dallas Stars

Robo's-Holiday-Toy-Drive_EMAIL_Web_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will hold the fourth annual Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health. Toy donations will be collected from Friday, Dec. 5 until Saturday, Dec. 13, and Robertson will deliver the toys and gifts to Children's Medical Center Dallas.

To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted at PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Dec. 5, Dec. 7 and Dec. 13. Donations made during these games can also be dropped off inside at the Fan Center, outside section 113. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or mailed to the Dallas Stars (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034 before Dec. 15. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.

"Each year this toy drive reminds me how much joy a small act of kindness brings," Robertson said. "It's a privilege to get to see these kids' excitement. Helping the community is one of the best parts of what I do."

Gift ideas include LEGOs, Barbies, Play-Doh, pop-its or fidget toys, and other age-appropriate toys. Donations should be new, in original packaging and latex free.

For more information and a comprehensive list of gift recommendations please visit DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.

