Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health℠

To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted at PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Dec. 5, Dec. 7 and Dec. 13. Donations made during these games can also be dropped off inside at the Fan Center, outside section 113. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or mailed to the Dallas Stars (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034 before Dec. 15. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.