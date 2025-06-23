Dallas Stars sign Kole Lind to one-year, two-way contract extension

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season.
During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, the 26-year-old recorded 15 points in 14 games and ranked second on the club with three power-play goals
Lind, 26, skated in 71 regular-season games and tallied 52 points (23-29–52) with the Texas Stars – the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars. The forward finished tied for third on the club in goals (23) and ranked fourth in points (52). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lind skated in all 14 games and recorded 15 points (8-7—15) and ranked second on the club with three power-play goals.
The six-foot-one, 193-pound forward has appeared in 31 career NHL contests with Seattle and Vancouver, registering eight points (2-6—8). He has posted 284 points (111-173—284) in 384 career AHL contests with Texas, Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Utica. Lind has skated in 58 career Calder Cup Playoff games and has recorded 57 points (22-35—57).
The native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.