Dallas Stars sign Kole Lind to one-year, two-way contract extension

Lind, 26, skated in 71 regular-season games and tallied 52 points (23-29–52) with the Texas Stars – the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars. The forward finished tied for third on the club in goals (23) and ranked fourth in points (52). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lind skated in all 14 games and recorded 15 points (8-7—15) and ranked second on the club with three power-play goals.