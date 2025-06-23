Dallas Stars sign Kole Lind to one-year, two-way contract extension

During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, the 26-year-old recorded 15 points in 14 games and ranked second on the club with three power-play goals

Lind_062325_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season.

Lind, 26, skated in 71 regular-season games and tallied 52 points (23-29–52) with the Texas Stars – the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars. The forward finished tied for third on the club in goals (23) and ranked fourth in points (52). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lind skated in all 14 games and recorded 15 points (8-7—15) and ranked second on the club with three power-play goals.

The six-foot-one, 193-pound forward has appeared in 31 career NHL contests with Seattle and Vancouver, registering eight points (2-6—8). He has posted 284 points (111-173—284) in 384 career AHL contests with Texas, Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Utica. Lind has skated in 58 career Calder Cup Playoff games and has recorded 57 points (22-35—57).

The native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Related Content

Stars sign Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract

Preseason, positive omens, and organizational depth

News Feed

Dallas Stars sign forward Mavrik Bourque to one-year, $950,000 contract extension 

Dallas Stars sign defenseman Nils Lundkvist to one-year, $1.25 million contract extension

Dallas Stars sign forward Cameron Hughes to two-year, two-way contract extension

Dallas Stars acquire 2026 third-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick from Seattle in exchange for forward Mason Marchment

Dallas Stars announce two-year extension with ECHL affiliate Idaho Steelheads

Dallas Stars sign forward Matt Duchene to four-year, $18 million contract extension

Free agency refresh: Examining Stars’ pending unrestricted free agents

Dallas Stars sign goaltender Ben Kraws to one-year, two-way contract

Dallas Stars sign goaltender Rémi Poirier to two-year, two-way contract

Instant impact: Mikko Rantanen’s impressive showing creates hope for future

Embrace the unknown: Stars’ head coach search opens door to intriguing potential

A lengthy to-do list: New head coach search another critical offseason task for Stars

Stars make “difficult” decision to fire DeBoer, begin search for new head coach 

Dallas Stars announce coaching change

Packing up: Stars reflect on successes and shortcomings of 2024-25 season

Pause for reflection: Examining an unfortunate end to a promising season

Heika’s Take: Stars’ run comes to an end as Oilers clinch series in Game 5

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers