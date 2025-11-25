Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

First Shift 🏒

Since 2022, the Stars have the best road record in the NHL.

Dallas sits 80-38-16, and also leads the league in road scoring at 3.40 and in road GAA at 2.87. They are second this season in points percentage at 7-1-3.

So what is it that makes this team so good? Well, there is a defensive culture on the team, there is consistent goaltending, and there is a culture of playing well every night.

“I think we’re pretty good overall, home and road, so that helps,” said forward Robertson. “But, yeah, we really try to be consistent and do things the same way every game, and I think that shows up in the standings.”

Ironically, this has been a little bit of an inconsistent season in the NHL – the Stars included. They have rallied back from two-goal deficits in four different games, they have been one of the top third period scoring teams. They have rallied despite having to use several different lineups.

But even that has been a good thing.

“We took on the mantra that we’ve got to get points,” he coach Glen Gulutzan said of a universal philosophy that applies very well on the road. “Our guys have been grinding, and I do think that makes a difference.”

The earlier road trips have all been one-gamers or two-gamers, but the current one is four. That can be a challenge. Dallas still is without Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubudhkin, Nils Lundkvist, Duchene and Rantanen (for one game). So then playing back-to-back games at Edmonton and Vancouver is a challenge.

But having Benn back, and having players learning about each other can help.

“There is something about being on the road with the boys…all being together and grabbing dinner or playing cards,” Benn said. “It’s a lot of fun, we enjoy each other’s company, and I’d like to think that translates to our performance on the ice.”

It certainly can’t hurt. Sam Steel said he noticed the culture of the team when he came on board a few year’s back, and Alexander Petrovic said he feels the group welcomes every player into the dressing room.

“It’s a good culture,” Petrovic said. “The boys like being together, clearly. You get to spend time together and that’s always good. Plus, we have been in close games, and I think having that off-ice stuff helped.”