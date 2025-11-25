Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

When: Tuesday, November 25 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Rogers Place
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
13-5-4 (7-1-3 Away)
10-9-5 (5-1-2 Home)
Rank
30 Points (2nd in Central)
25 Points (6th in Pacific)
Power Play
29.3% (22-for-75)
28.8% (17-for-59)
Penalty Kill
75.7% (53-for-70)
82.3% (51-for-62)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-4-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (4-4—8, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-30—45, 48 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (3-5—8, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (25-19—44, 46 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-15—27, 31 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-13—24, 23 GP)
Stars forward Roope Hintz has totaled 17 points (5-12—17) in 17 games this season and enters Tuesday’s contest ranked fifth on the Stars in scoring despite missing five games with an injury this year. Hintz’s current offensive output puts him on pace to finish the year with 54 assists and 77 points, both of which would be career highs for the forward. Since his NHL debut in 2018, Hintz leads Stars skaters in both franchise game-winning goals (35) and power-play points (46-84—130) while ranking second in goals (180) and scoring (180-214—394). In his career against Edmonton, Hintz has tallied 20 points (7-13—20) in 17 games, which includes recording eight multi-point outings in his career against them. His 1.18 points per game against the Oilers rank 15th among active NHL skaters who have played Edmonton at least five times in their career.
Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl enters Tuesday's game riding a six-game point streak, earning 10 points (4-6—10) during that span. Draisaitl has totaled 28 points (14-14—28) through 24 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. Recording his 400th career goal earlier this season (Oct. 8 vs. CGY), Draisaitl ranks tied for fourth in points per game (1.21) and 10th in career goals (413) among active NHL skaters. In his career against Dallas, Draisaitl has registered 27 points (8-19—27) in 27 games and enters Tuesday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Stars, earning three points (2-1—3) during that span.
Since 2022, the Stars have the best road record in the NHL.
Dallas sits 80-38-16, and also leads the league in road scoring at 3.40 and in road GAA at 2.87. They are second this season in points percentage at 7-1-3.
So what is it that makes this team so good? Well, there is a defensive culture on the team, there is consistent goaltending, and there is a culture of playing well every night.
“I think we’re pretty good overall, home and road, so that helps,” said forward Robertson. “But, yeah, we really try to be consistent and do things the same way every game, and I think that shows up in the standings.”
Ironically, this has been a little bit of an inconsistent season in the NHL – the Stars included. They have rallied back from two-goal deficits in four different games, they have been one of the top third period scoring teams. They have rallied despite having to use several different lineups.
But even that has been a good thing.
“We took on the mantra that we’ve got to get points,” he coach Glen Gulutzan said of a universal philosophy that applies very well on the road. “Our guys have been grinding, and I do think that makes a difference.”
The earlier road trips have all been one-gamers or two-gamers, but the current one is four. That can be a challenge. Dallas still is without Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubudhkin, Nils Lundkvist, Duchene and Rantanen (for one game). So then playing back-to-back games at Edmonton and Vancouver is a challenge.
But having Benn back, and having players learning about each other can help.
“There is something about being on the road with the boys…all being together and grabbing dinner or playing cards,” Benn said. “It’s a lot of fun, we enjoy each other’s company, and I’d like to think that translates to our performance on the ice.”
It certainly can’t hurt. Sam Steel said he noticed the culture of the team when he came on board a few year’s back, and Alexander Petrovic said he feels the group welcomes every player into the dressing room.
“It’s a good culture,” Petrovic said. “The boys like being together, clearly. You get to spend time together and that’s always good. Plus, we have been in close games, and I think having that off-ice stuff helped.”
96
Robertson ranks second in the NHL in shots on goal at 96.
35
Edmonton has allowed the most second period goals in the NHL. Dallas ranks 13th in second period scoring at 23.
18
Stars forward Robertson has 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists) in 13 career games against the Oilers.
“A week and a half ago, I was doing the same thing and I just didn’t score. Now, I feel a little more that it’s going to go in, and maybe that translates to shot placement. It’s just confidence.”
-Stars forward Robertson, who has 11 goals in the past six games after going nine straight games without a goal.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.