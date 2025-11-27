Maybe the most impressive thing about the Stars’ 3-2 win over Seattle Wednesday was just how different it was from the team’s win on Tuesday.
Heika’s Take: Disciplined effort helps Stars defeat Kraken, wrap up successful road trip
Dallas stuck to a defensive identity while cashing in on its own chances to beat Seattle and close the trip on a successful 3-0-1 note
After crushing a sloppy Edmonton team, 8-3, Dallas played a completely different game against the disciplined Kraken.
The lads in Victory Green clearly showed signs of fatigue at the end of a four-game road trip, but played with poise and patience, and took a one-goal victory that pushed it to 15-5-4 on the year.
“All in all, it was a great road trip,” said Tyler Seguin, who had two assists and finished plus-3 in the game. “The boys were on fumes at the end, but we found a way to win.”
That has been a theme throughout the season, especially on the road, where the team is now 9-1-3. The reason for that success might be the fact that the team can play any style of game. Coach Glen Gulutzan said the coaching staff knew the challenge of the Kraken, and prepared the players with video sessions on Wednesday morning.
“We did prepare for that. We knew it was going to be a different type of game, and we prepared them for that. I thought they did a good job of executing,” Gulutzan said. “They’re a very stingy hockey team, they don’t give you a lot. It was a hard-fought battle for us, the last game on the road trip.”
Part of the plan was to score early, and the Stars did that. After Alexander Petrovic took a double-minor for high-sticking in the first minute, Dallas killed off the penalty and kept the game scoreless. That opened the door for Petrovic to redeem himself, and the veteran blueliner put a shot on net that Roope Hintz redirected in for a 1-0 lead.
“Whenever you are back-to-back and you get the first goal, it gives you a little life, and that helps,” Gulutzan said.
Seattle tied the game later in the first, and then Esa Lindell put Dallas up 2-1 with a beautiful shift in the second period. Normally viewed as a strong defensive defenseman, Lindlell has been taking more chances as a partner to Miro Heiskanen this season. He won a couple of battles and then headed to the net, where he scored off his own rebound.
“On my goal, I just happened to be the middle lane driver and I got the puck from Seggy and got a lucky bounce there,” Lindell said. “It was just making my play.”
Seattle scored in the opening minute of the third period, and the game seemed destined for overtime. In the end Seattle, finished with a 28-21 advantage in shots on goal and a 52-38 edge in shot attempts. But Dallas was able to get the one goal it needed when Seguin dropped a puck to defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, and the 24-year-old whipped in his first goal as a Star.
It was another exciting moment for a team that has been battling injuries and relying on organizational depth. Kolyachonok started the year ninth on the depth chart, but he and Kyle Copabianco have been called into duty, and along with Petrovic, have responded well.
“It’s an organizational depth win on defense,” Gulutzan said. “They’ve done a really good job.”
Of course, Lindell and Heiskanen were leaders, as both played more than 28 minutes. Lindell logged 7:56 shorthanded, and that was a huge key in the win.
“Esa was a monster tonight,” Gulutzan said. “Their reads on the penalty kill were tremendous, just picking off stuff around the boards. I thought that was a huge kill at the end for the group, so I can’t say enough.”
After the Kolyachonok goal, the Stars had to kill one more power play, and they did just that. In a lot of ways, it was emblematic of what they have done all year.
“People talk about not panicking, but we really don’t,” Seguin said. “You have to stay patient against a team like this.”
Which was, again, a great sign from a great team. They are playing the game that’s on the ice, and they are finding ways to get points virtually every night.
“I feel it’s a special team,” Kolyachonok said. “We have something in here.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.