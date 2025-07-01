During a hectic week where the Stars are focused on a lot of the near future, it’s comforting to know they also can play the long game.
Building for the future: Stars kick off 2025 development camp
Dallas opened the first day of its 2025 development camp, hosting the organization’s top prospects to get a good glimpse of its future
In the midst of free agency and a search for a new head coach, Dallas is hosting its annual development camp. A group of 36 Stars prospects are working out in Frisco over the next four days, and also bonding off the ice under the guidance of the Stars’ developmental coaches. The result is some key time together, and hopefully, a real plan to go back and use in the summer for these young players.
“You bring them in and get the guys to introduce themselves to each other. It’s to bring them in, have some fun, get to know each other, and then get them home,” said Jordie Benn, the former Stars defenseman who now works in player development with the Texas Stars. “It’s good that these kids are in here to have some fun.”
Benn said as an undrafted free agent who worked his way up from the Allen Americans, his job is to show players there are many paths to the NHL. He played 607 games with Dallas, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Minnesota and Toronto. That gives him some great insight to share with the prospects who are in Frisco for the week.
“Being a guy who worked for everything I got, it kind of transferred to a bunch of guys who were there,” said the older brother of Jamie Benn. “I just tell them my story and then go from there and try to help them out.”
J.J. McQueen, the Stars’ player development coordinator, sets up the camp and then communicates with prospects throughout the summer. He develops workouts for each individual and checks in via text messages to make sure the programs are working.
“It’s pretty good that J.J. is texting me,” said Emil Hemming, who was taken by the Stars in the first round in 2024. “It shows they care about me and want to help me out. I’m listening to everything they give me and I’m trying to learn.”
Hemming is a native Finn but moved over to play for Barrie in the OHL last season. He had 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 60 games in the regular season, but then posted 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) in 16 playoff games.
“It was a pretty rough start for me, but I think after the World Juniors, I was better,” Hemming said.
He added that the transition to North America was challenging and that camps like this continue to help him in his development.
Hemming is one of many Finns in the Stars organization and said he was excited when Dallas traded for Mikko Rantanen. He said he works out with Rantanen in the summer and understands what a hard worker he is.
“I train with him in the summer, and I think he’s going to help me out now. I’m super pumped about it,” Hemming said. “He’s an unreal person on and off the ice. I just love the mentality when he’s training, he’s training every day hard and trying to improve himself. That’s the one thing I’m going to take from him.”
Now, players like Hemming are becoming leaders in their second camp. He can help push players like Cameron Schmidt, who Dallas took in the third round on Saturday.
“It’s getting back on the ice and learning, that’s what this week is all about,” said Schmidt.
The speedy winger is listed at 5-8, making him one of the smaller players on the ice. That said, Logan Stankoven was also listed at 5-8 and has done very well for himself.
“I grew up watching those guys,” Schmidt said. “I’ve seen what he’s done to be able to get to this level. I just try to take little things from him, the way the smarter guys use their speed and use their bodies to protect pucks. You see quite a few of these smaller guys, so it’s something that is starting to come around. I’m happy to see that.”
And weeks like this will only help in developing those skills. The players will return to their homes in the summer for workouts and then many will be back for Dallas Stars training camp. That said, most still have a few years to go before they can consider a regular shift in the NHL.
“We’re here to guide them,” said Benn. “We’re giving them homework to take home.”
