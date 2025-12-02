Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers

View the latest information on the matchup against New York, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Stan's Blue Note

Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
Record
17-5-4 (9-1-3 Away)
13-12-2 (2-8-1 Home)
Rank
38 Points (2nd in Central)
28 Points (7th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
32.6% (29-for-89)
21.3% (13-for-61)
Penalty Kill
79.3% (65-for-82)
80.8% (63-for-78)
Last 10 Games
8-1-1
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers Tuesday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other for a final time on April 11 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 49-79-24 all-time vs. New York, including a 24-41-12 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine of their last 15 games against the Rangers (8-6-1). Dallas also has earned points in four of their last five games played at Madison Square Garden (3-1-1) dating back to Feb. 3, 2020.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Tuesday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Rangers, earning two points (1-1—2) during that span. Hintz has recorded eight points (3-5—8) in his last six games played vs. New York. In all, Hintz has totaled nine points (4-5—9) in 11 career games against the Rangers, carrying a plus-minus rating of +2.
  • Forward Sam Steel has four points (1-3—4) in four career road games against the Rangers. In all, Steel has tallied five points (2-3—5) in nine career games played vs. New York, upholding a plus-minus rating of +4 – the highest plus-minus rating against the Rangers among active Stars skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-11—18, 27 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (6-9—15, 31 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (8-5—13, 15 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-7—10, 25 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending on Nov. 30 after totaling nine points (5-4—9) in four games played, tying for the league lead in goals and ranking second in points during that span. It marks the first time in his career that he has earned Star of the Week honors. Johnston scored the fourth hat trick of his career and added an assist for his second four-point game of the season in Dallas’ last game on Nov. 30 against the Senators. Johnston has also totaled 30 points (16-14—30) in 26 games played this season and enters Tuesday’s game ranked third on the team and tied for 16th in the NHL in scoring this season entering play Monday. His 16 goals this season were tied with teammate Robertson (among others) for fourth in the League this season entering play Monday. In his career against the Rangers, Johnston has recorded one assist in six games played with 23 shots taken.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin enters Tuesday's contest having seven points (3-4—7) in his last five games played. Panarin is tied for the team-lead in scoring (8-18—26) through 27 games played this season, while also ranking second in goals (8) and assists (18) among active Rangers skaters. Panarin also leads the team in even-strength scoring (8-10—18) and is tied for second in power-play scoring (0-8—8) and third in average time on ice per game (20:39). In his career against the Stars, Panarin has registered 23 points (2-21—23) in 23 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5. He enters Tuesday's matchup riding a three-game point streak vs. Dallas, earning five points (0-5—5) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

Johnston might have had the line of the night on Sunday after Dallas took a 6-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

“Confidence,” he said, “is a hell of a drug.”

The Stars are riding a high right now, and that is showing in their results. Dallas has won four games in a row and outscored the opposition 21-9 in that span. The power play has gone 6-for-14 in that span and now leads the NHL in both success rate and total goals.

It's a good time for the team.

“I feel like when you’re feeling it, things start to flow and different things open up,” Johnston said. “Confidence is a hell of a drug. It’s been fueling us for a bit now.”

Dallas has battled injuries all season and has had its ups and downs despite a 17-5-4 overall record. However, Robertson is on a roll with 13 goals in the past 10 games. Meanwhile, Rantanen had 15 assists in 14 games during the month of November.

Rantanen is a huge catalyst on this team and is earning quite a bit of praise for his passing prowess.

“You have to respect him whenever the puck is on his stick,” Robertson said. “I’ve seen that for years, and I’m glad we’ve got him on our team now. It’s another dynamic added to our lineup.”

Rantanen was acquired in a blockbuster trade back in March, so this is his first full season with the Stars. But Dallas players know him from spending nearly a decade in Colorado. They are now getting to see a different side of him.

“He’s an awesome player,” said Johnston. “He sees the ice so well. Not many guys can see plays that he sees. It’s a lot of fun to play with him. I’ve learned to be ready at all times, especially when he has the puck.”

Johnston, too, has been “awesome,” and part of the reason is because he is so ready. He gets interior positioning and then gets ready for the pass. On Sunday, Rantanen found him on one bang-bang play, and Roope Hintz delivered another assist that was turned into a quick release for a goal.

“He’s really good in tight,” Gulutzan said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen another guy better in tight. He’s got quick hands and he knows where to shoot. It’s hard to teach stuff that makes these guys great.”

Rantanen has been on a line with Johnston and captain Benn and said that chemistry is helping fuel confidence.

“Obviously, Johnny and Benny are two really smart players,” Rantanen said. “They both can score, but they can also make plays, so I have to be ready when they have the puck. The more minutes we get, we will find each other even better.”

Because you know what they say about confidence.

Key Numbers 🔢

.227

The Rangers have the worst home points percentage at .227 (2-8-1). New York is averaging 1.55 goals per game at home.

.808

Dallas has the best road points percentage in the league at .808 (9-1-3). The Stars are scoring 3.77 goals per game on the road.

701

The Rangers lead the NHL in hits at 701. Dallas ranks 10th at 531.

He Said It 📢

“Now you’re seeing everything come together a little bit, but it’s one night. The problem with the league is it’s an everyday league and you have to do it night after night. We’re getting there.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on his team taking strides this year

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New Jersey Devils
December 3
6:00 p.m.
Prudential Center
San Jose Sharks
December 5
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Pittsburgh Penguins 
December 7
5:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

