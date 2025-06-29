Dallas Stars announce 2025 development camp roster

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the roster for the club's 2025 development camp, which will run Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge. The camp roster features 35 players, including 19 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders. All six players from Dallas' 2025 Draft class are scheduled to be in attendance.
Below is the current roster for the 2025 Dallas Stars Development Camp:
Forwards
No.
Player
Shoots
67
Sebastian Bradshaw
Left
51
Sean Chisholm
Left
83
Christian Fitzgerald
Left
86
Jaxon Fuder
Left
39
Emil Hemming
Right
58
Brandon Gorzynski
Left
52
Dylan Hryckowian
Right
72
Atte Joki
Left
76
Max Koskipirtti
Left
47
Angus MacDonell
Left
60
Ayrton Martino
Left
81
Charlie Paquette
Right
82
Kaleb Pearson
Right
61
William Samuelsson
Left
54
Harrison Scott
Left
74
Cameron Schmidt
Right
59
Dawson Sharkey
Right
85
Artem Shlaine
Left
84
Otso Ylitalo
Left
Defensemen
73
Tommy Bergsland
Right
42
Tristan Bertucci
Left
79
Ty Brassington
Left
80
Frank Djurasevic
Right
65
George Fegaras
Right
71
Thomas Labelle
Right
57
Matteo Mann
Right
75
Aram Minnetian
Right
41
Niilopekka Muhonen
Left
35
Connor Punnett
Left
78
Tate Taylor
Right
45
Trey Taylor
Left
Goalies
33
Austin Elliott
Left
50
Luca Di Pasquo
Left
30
Arno Tiefensee
Left
70
Måns Goos
Left
Below is the on-ice schedule for the 2025 Dallas Stars Development Camp:
Monday, June 30
Group A: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m
Tuesday, July 1
Group B: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group A: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 2
Group A: 9:50 – 10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:15 – 11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Media availability (both groups): 1:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 3
Skills competition/mini tournament: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Media availability (both groups): 11:30 a.m.
NOTE: All times are subject to change