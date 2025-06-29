Dallas Stars announce 2025 development camp roster

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the roster for the club's 2025 development camp, which will run Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge. The camp roster features 35 players, including 19 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders. All six players from Dallas' 2025 Draft class are scheduled to be in attendance.