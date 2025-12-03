Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils

When: Wednesday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Prudential Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Shark Club
View the latest information on the matchup against New Jersey, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Wednesday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Prudential Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Shark Club
Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
17-5-5 (9-1-4 Away)
16-9-1 (9-2-1 Home)
Rank
39 Points (2nd in Central)
33 Points (2nd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
31.8% (29-for-91)
25.0% (17-for-68)
Penalty Kill
80.4% (70-for-87)
82.7% (62-for-75)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
5-5-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-4—8, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-16—26, 26 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (4-2—6, 4 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (9-9—18, 15 GP)
Thomas Harley (2-4—6, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (8-9—17, 30 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-9—12, 28 GP)
Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL's Second Star of the Month for November after totaling 26 points (13-13—26) through 15 games. Robertson enters play Tuesday riding a two-game point streak, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In all, Robertson has totaled 35 points (16-19—35) in 26 games played this season, leading the team in scoring and ranking sixth in the NHL in points entering play Tuesday. He is currently on pace to finish the season with 50 goals, which would be a career high and tie for the fourth-most by a Stars skater in a single season in franchise history. He’s also pacing to finish the year with a career-best 110 points. In his career against New Jersey, Robertson has tallied six points (0-6—6) in eight games, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5.
Devils forward Nico Hischier enters Wednesday's contest riding a six-game point streak, collecting 12 points (6-6—12) during that span. Hischier has tallied 25 points (10-15—25) through 26 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. He also ranks first in even-strength scoring (8-10—18), tied for first in goals (10) and second in both takeaways (12) and plus-minus rating (+5). In his career against Dallas, Hischier has recorded nine points (3-6—9) in 13 games played.
Lian Bichsel became the Stars’ latest casualty on defense, as head coach Glen Gulutzan said the big blueliner will be out 6-8 weeks with a lower body injury after colliding with the boards on Sunday against Ottawa.
“Bisch is probably going to have surgery so he’s going to be out for 6-8 weeks,” Gulutzan said Tuesday before the Stars faced the New York Rangers. “It’s the same as Nils’s injury, pretty much identical.”
“Nils” is defenseman Nils Lundkvist, who has been out since suffering a lower body injury on Oct. 16 against Vancouver. He’s missed the last 23 games and his return is up in the air. Also currently out is Thomas Harley, who was sidelined on Nov. 13 after a game in Montreal. His return date is still undetermined as well. That means the group the Stars had assembled at the start of the season is missing three key pieces and is instead relying on No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 on the depth chart.
“We have great defensive depth as an organization, so that’s been a huge help,” Gulutzan said. “I’ve been impressed with the players who have come in.”
Alexander Petrovic has played 24 playoff games in the past two postseasons with Dallas, so he has been through the battle. The 33-year-old has played 25 games this season and has a goal and six assists.
That means the depth defensemen have really had to step up. Kyle Capobianco, 28, has been in the Stars organization for two years and has played 11 games this season. He has played 85 NHL games and is showing the skill he uses as a power play quarterback in the NHL. Vladislav Kolyachonok, 24, was acquired in the Matt Dumba trade with Pittsburgh and has played in six games with the Stars this season. He has played 80 NHL games with Arizona, Utah, Pittsburgh and Dallas and is also seen as a skilled player who can skate.
“It certainly helps that they can move,” Gulutzan said. “We’re usually a defending team but now you add in some guys that can move, and Koly can really move the puck, and that’s helped our group.”
Also helping is the fact the top pairing of Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell have been fantastic. Heiskanen is averaging 25:52 in time on ice per game, third most in the NHL. Lindell is at 23:38.
The Stars are in the middle of playing six games in nine days, so that’s a heavy toll, but the top pair has been eating it up.
“We’ve had to manage them, but they’re such a good pair that it’s hard to not have them on the ice,” Gulutzan said. “We’ve tried to manage their days off and their rest in-between, and they’re great athletes, so they can handle them in those minutes and they’re very efficient in those minutes.”
16-9-1
New Jersey ranks fifth in the NHL at 16-9-1 with 33 points. That’s the best point percentage for a Stars’ opponent since Dallas played Anaheim on Nov. 6.
15.7
The Devils rank fifth in the NHL in blocked shots per game at 15.7. Dallas ranks 15th at 14.7.
27
New Jersey is tied for most first period goals allowed at 27. Dallas ranks 20th in first period scoring at 20 goals.
“You have to be smart, for sure. Every guy needs something different, but you have to stay in the game mode as well.”
-Stars forward Radek Faksa on managing six games in nine nights with significant travel
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.