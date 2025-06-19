Dallas Stars announce two-year extension with ECHL affiliate Idaho Steelheads

The Steelheads have served as Dallas' ECHL affiliate since the 2005-06 season, and prior to that, during the 2003-04 campaign. Idaho has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs 17 times while appearing in the Finals four times as an affiliate of the Dallas Stars and has won the Kelly Cup twice (2004 and 2007). This season, the Steelheads posted a 37-25-10 record, upholding a 22.3 power play percentage and 81.4 penalty kill percentage, finishing seventh in the ECHL Western Conference.