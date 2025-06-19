Dallas Stars announce two-year extension with ECHL affiliate Idaho Steelheads

The Steelheads have served as Dallas' ECHL affiliate since the 2005-06 season, and prior to that, during the 2003-04 campaign

Idaho Steelheads Extension_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today that the club will renew its affiliation with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.

The Steelheads have served as Dallas' ECHL affiliate since the 2005-06 season, and prior to that, during the 2003-04 campaign. Idaho has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs 17 times while appearing in the Finals four times as an affiliate of the Dallas Stars and has won the Kelly Cup twice (2004 and 2007). This season, the Steelheads posted a 37-25-10 record, upholding a 22.3 power play percentage and 81.4 penalty kill percentage, finishing seventh in the ECHL Western Conference.

"We're pleased to extend our affiliation with the Idaho Steelheads. Their strong track record of player development, professionalism and competitive success continues to align with our organizational goals." said Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White. "We look forward to building on our shared achievements in years ahead."

The Texas Stars will continue to operate as Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

