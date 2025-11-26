Game Day Guide: Stars at Kraken

When: Wednesday, November 26 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Climate Pledge Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Seattle, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
14-5-4 (8-1-3 Away)
11-5-6 (6-1-3 Home)
Rank
32 Points (2nd in Central)
28 Points (2nd in Pacific)
Power Play
31.6% (25-for-79)
19.7% (12-for-61)
Penalty Kill
76.4% (55-for-72)
71.0% (44-for-62)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-0—4, 4 GP)
Roope Hintz (6-7—13, 13 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jason Robertson (5-8—13, 13 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (3-10—13, 11 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (5-7—12, 14 GP)
Stars forward Robertson enters play Tuesday riding a seven-game point streak dating back to Nov. 9 against the Kraken, totaling 15 points (10-5—15) over that span. Entering play Tuesday, his seven-game point streak was tied for the longest active streak in the NHL. During Robertson’s seven-game point streak, the Stars are outscoring their opponents 12-2 during 5-on-5 play when he has been on the ice according to Natural Stat Trick. Robertson has also scored in the last six games that he has played in, finding the back of the net 10 times in total during that span. In all this season, Robertson has totaled 28 points (13-15—28) in 22 games played, tying for the team lead and 10th in the NHL in scoring entering play Tuesday. In his career against Seattle, Robertson has recorded 13 points (5-8—13) in 13 games played. He has registered five multi-point outings against the Kraken and holds a plus-minus rating of +6.
Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz enters Wednesday's contest totaling 15 points (8-7—15) in 22 games played this season, leading Kraken skaters in scoring and tied for first in goals. This season, Schwartz also leads the team in even-strength points (5-6—11), plus-minus rating (+7) and takeaways (13). In his career against Dallas, Schwartz has totaled 22 points (10-12—22) in 41 games played. He enters Wednesday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Stars, collecting two points (1-1—2) during that span.
Jake Oettinger was talking about teammate Casey DeSmith on Tuesday and threw out this statement: “He’s been one of the best goalies in the league for the last two years, so it’s a pleasure to share the net with him.”
Hyperbole from a buddy? Actually, not so much. While DeSmith is technically a backup, for goalies who have had 20 or more starts over the past two seasons, he ranks fifth in save percentage at .915 and eighth in GAA at 2.51. That really is high cotton.
“He deserves a ton of credit and praise,” Oettinger said. “Every time I get to watch him, I’m clearly impressed.”
DeSmith is 4-1-2 this season with a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage. He said he feels good on the ice, and that is the key to everything.
“It’s not really about the numbers, it’s about playing your best every night and giving your team a chance to win,” DeSmith said. “There are certain games where I could have been better, but I don’t think there have been many games where I felt like I didn’t give my team a chance to win. I don’t think I’ve been off my game, I haven’t felt that yet this year.”
That’s impressive when you consider he gets a lot of tough starts as a backup. Four of his first seven games have been on the road, and Wednesday will be the fifth. He also typically gets the second night of a back-to-back, and will do that again on Wednesday in Seattle.
“That’s part of the job and he handles it really well,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “He definitely gives us his best every game.”
That challenge has been a little tougher this season, as the NHL has been more chaotic and the Stars have had their ups and downs while getting used to a new coaching staff.
“There are no bad teams, that’s just the way it is with this league and how many good young players there are,” said the 34-year-old DeSmith who has played 197 NHL games. “Young players are just hopping in and being difference makers, and that just makes it tougher every night.”
DeSmith said being a veteran has helped. He and the Stars have had some bad starts and bounced back, and he said they have responded properly.
“It’s not about one goal, it’s not about one period,” DeSmith said. “We’ve seen that, not only individually for me, but for our team, as well. We have had some awful starts and some comeback wins. We’ve also had some good starts and not kept it up. That’s why it’s so big to find consistency for all of us.”
With DeSmith playing the role of solid backup, the Stars have been more consistent than most NHL teams.
2.59
Seattle ranks 29th in scoring at 2.59 goals per game. The Kraken are last in shots on goal per game at 24.1.
15
Seattle is tied for second in fewest third period goals allowed at 15. Dallas ranks third in third period scoring at 30 goals.
16
Stars forward Rantanen is second in the NHL in penalties taken at 16. He is tied for second in penalties drawn at 13
“We did talk a little bit…Rants is an emotional leader. He plays hard, you don’t have to light the fire in him. It was unfortunate that those two things happened back-to-back…I don’t think Rants’s intention is to lead the league in penalty minutes. It’s just an unfortunate week for him.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on Rantanen missing Tuesday’s game because of a league suspension for receiving two game misconduct penalties. Rantanen is expected back Wednesday against Seattle.
