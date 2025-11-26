Game Day Guide: Stars at Kraken

First Shift 🏒

Jake Oettinger was talking about teammate Casey DeSmith on Tuesday and threw out this statement: “He’s been one of the best goalies in the league for the last two years, so it’s a pleasure to share the net with him.”

Hyperbole from a buddy? Actually, not so much. While DeSmith is technically a backup, for goalies who have had 20 or more starts over the past two seasons, he ranks fifth in save percentage at .915 and eighth in GAA at 2.51. That really is high cotton.

“He deserves a ton of credit and praise,” Oettinger said. “Every time I get to watch him, I’m clearly impressed.”

DeSmith is 4-1-2 this season with a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage. He said he feels good on the ice, and that is the key to everything.

“It’s not really about the numbers, it’s about playing your best every night and giving your team a chance to win,” DeSmith said. “There are certain games where I could have been better, but I don’t think there have been many games where I felt like I didn’t give my team a chance to win. I don’t think I’ve been off my game, I haven’t felt that yet this year.”

That’s impressive when you consider he gets a lot of tough starts as a backup. Four of his first seven games have been on the road, and Wednesday will be the fifth. He also typically gets the second night of a back-to-back, and will do that again on Wednesday in Seattle.

“That’s part of the job and he handles it really well,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “He definitely gives us his best every game.”

That challenge has been a little tougher this season, as the NHL has been more chaotic and the Stars have had their ups and downs while getting used to a new coaching staff.

“There are no bad teams, that’s just the way it is with this league and how many good young players there are,” said the 34-year-old DeSmith who has played 197 NHL games. “Young players are just hopping in and being difference makers, and that just makes it tougher every night.”

DeSmith said being a veteran has helped. He and the Stars have had some bad starts and bounced back, and he said they have responded properly.

“It’s not about one goal, it’s not about one period,” DeSmith said. “We’ve seen that, not only individually for me, but for our team, as well. We have had some awful starts and some comeback wins. We’ve also had some good starts and not kept it up. That’s why it’s so big to find consistency for all of us.”

With DeSmith playing the role of solid backup, the Stars have been more consistent than most NHL teams.