Trade Predline Moves: Welcome Jason Zucker, Anthony Beauvillier, & Jaret Anderson-Dolan!

Max Herz & Kara Hammer Recap Preds Trade Deadline Moves on Episode 225 of the Preds Official Podcast

pop225
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

The Preds Official Podcast recaps Nashville's moves at the NHL Trade Deadline with thoughts from two of the new Preds and General Manager Barry Trotz.

Plus, Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap this week's two Preds hat tricks by Cody Glass and Filip Forsberg to finish up a 4-0-1 homestand!

