Trade Predline Moves: Welcome Jason Zucker, Anthony Beauvillier, & Jaret Anderson-Dolan!

The Preds Official Podcast recaps Nashville's moves at the NHL Trade Deadline with thoughts from two of the new Preds and General Manager Barry Trotz.

Plus, Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap this week's two Preds hat tricks by Cody Glass and Filip Forsberg to finish up a 4-0-1 homestand!

