After eight games, Josi leads his team and all tournament defensemen in assists with eight. The Swiss captain additionally leads all tournament blueliners and shares the team lead in points with 11 - both personal highs for the nine-time World Championship defenseman.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will go on to play for the gold medal, while the loser will compete for bronze. Switzerland has never won a gold medal at the World Championship tournament. They have three silver medals, two of which were won with Josi on the team (2013, 2018).

Puck drop at O2 Arena will be determined with Switzerland’s opponent, with the game set to broadcast on NHL Network.

Visit IIHF.com for tournament updates and statistics.