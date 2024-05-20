'It Makes a Significant Difference': Local Housing Nonprofit Moved by Predators Owners' $100,000 Donation

For 14 years, local nonprofit Westminster Home Connection has worked to eliminate safety and accessibility issues in homes belonging to older adults or individuals with disabilities through home repair or modification.

Thanks to a $100,000 donation from Nashville Predators ownership group members and founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation Bryan and Stephanie Grane, the local nonprofit will be able to positively impact dozens more Nashvillians in need.

“The repair work we do is both practical and inexpensive, but it allows our neighbors to continue living safely in their own homes, and, of course, has a direct impact on their quality of life,” Westminster Home Connection Executive Director Keith Branson said. “With the help of the Predators Foundation, and specifically, Bryan and Stephanie Grane, we’ll be able to provide safe and more functional homes for 30 more of our neighbors. This means 30 more Nashvillians will be able to age in place and live with dignity. It makes a significant difference in their lives.”

It made all the difference for Nashville native Michael Lee.

With limited mobility and the accompanying medical bills keeping money tight, Lee was stuck with a bathtub he struggled to access, as well as a roof that desperately needed repairs.

That was the case, anyway, until he got connected with Westminster.

“It was really fast,” Lee said. “In two days they came out and took care of my bathtub, then they came out and did the roof. They stripped it down and put it back together, and then apologized for being too loud.”

Needless to say, the apologies were far from necessary.

Now living in a home that is safe and accessible, Lee doesn’t have to worry about his roof or his bathtub any longer.

“It's huge,” Lee said. “This means I don't have to worry about whenever I take a shower, and my mama doesn't have to worry about whenever I take a shower, because she's mama and she's going to worry. Now I just take a little step to go over and I can take a shower.”