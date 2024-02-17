The First Ice Tiger: TSU Hockey's Xavier Abel on the POP

First Enrolled Player on TSU's Historic HBCU Hockey Team Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 222 of the Preds Official Podcast

PoP 222
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Xavier Abel, the first enrolled hockey player on Tennessee State University's new HBCU hockey team, joins the Preds Official Podcast (12:20). Interview topics include his hockey journey, why he wanted to be the first player at TSU, and why you shouldn't judge him off his EliteProspects page.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap a 1-2 homestand and Captains' Night at Bridgestone Arena!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.

Related Content

Captain Kimmo: Longtime Preds D Kimmo Timonen on the POP!

Fil & J-Biebs: Filip Forsberg Takes All-Star Weekend!

Team One: David Legwand & The Inaugural Preds on the POP

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, Feb. 17

An Advocate for Foster Care, O'Reilly Spends Impactful Day with Children from Tennessee Kids Belong

Predators Sign Michael McCarron to Two-Year, $1.8 Million Contract

Predators Stung in 9-2 Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Feb. 15

Saros Makes Season-High 43 Saves as Predators Fall to Devils, 4-2

GAME DAY: Devils vs. Preds, Feb. 13

Afanasyev, Jankowski Eager to Continue Impactful Play with Predators

Predators Recall Afanasyev, Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Players Make Super Bowl LVIII Predictions

McDonagh Seals Predators 5-4 Overtime Victory Over Coyotes

Behind the Design: Local Artist Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with First API Jersey in Preds History

GAME DAY: Coyotes vs. Preds, Feb. 10

'It's Time to Prove How Good We Are': Back from the Break, Predators Hungry for Postseason Hunt

How Women's Hockey Has Thrived In Nashville

Predators To Host Captains' Night Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza At Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 13 

Presents, Puppies & Parties: Inside the Preds Foundation's 25 Years of Community Impact

Nashville Predators to Host Second Annual Asian & Pacific Islanders Night on Feb. 10