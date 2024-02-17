The First Ice Tiger: TSU Hockey's Xavier Abel on the POP

Xavier Abel, the first enrolled hockey player on Tennessee State University's new HBCU hockey team, joins the Preds Official Podcast (12:20). Interview topics include his hockey journey, why he wanted to be the first player at TSU, and why you shouldn't judge him off his EliteProspects page.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap a 1-2 homestand and Captains' Night at Bridgestone Arena!

