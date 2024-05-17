Predators Scouts Prep for 2024 NHL Draft at Annual Spring Meetings

The action on the ice may be over, but inside the Nashville Predators’ front office at 501 Broadway, things are only heating up.

In town for the first of many meetings leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft in late June, Nashville’s amateur and pro scouts hope to exit the week with a clear strategy in place that will satisfy General Manager Barry Trotz’s vision for the franchise’s future and see to a successful trip to Vegas.

“Our guys have scouted and gathered the information all year and this is our first big meeting where we start to put the list in place,” Predators Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “I always say that you want to build your list and then eventually you put the strategy in place where you apply your picks to the list to really accomplish what you want. So, it's really the beginning of that process and it's been a good couple of days so far.”

With nine selections in the Predators’ pocket at this year’s draft - all of which fall in the first four rounds - there are naturally many prospects to look at and things to consider as the calendar counts down to June 28.

After all, this year’s draft class is a different beast entirely from the one that gathered in Music City last summer.

“I think it's probably average, maybe not quite as good or as deep as last year,” Kealty said. “Drafts are always deemed as good or bad or deep, or what have you, but you can go back years later and there's always players in every draft. So, I think you always kind of evaluate as a whole, and you're always talking about those sorts of things. Every year there are good players to be had in every round, and that's really the goal of the group, is to kind of go through that and use the whole draft.”