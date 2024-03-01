Pulling the Same Rope: Red Hot Preds!

Preds TV Play-by-Play Announcer Willy Daunic Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 224 of the Preds Official Podcast

PredsOfficialPodcast-Update2
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

The Predators have won a season-best seven straight games to get back into a playoff spot and the Preds Official Podcast is here to talk all about it!

Kara Hammer & Max Herz are joined by Preds TV Play-by-Play Announcer Willy Daunic (16:55) to highlight the tone setters for the win streak: the starting line of Mike McCarron, Kiefer Sherwood, and Cole Smith.

