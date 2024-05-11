'Tremendous and Remarkable': Named a Jack Adams Finalist, Brunette Reflects on First Year Behind Predators Bench

Like his former coach and current boss, Brunette admittedly entered the year not knowing exactly how things would play out. But he had a plan and knew he was going to stick to it - no matter what happened.

“I came in with open eyes and I had a vision and an idea of what I wanted, how I wanted us to play, and I didn't know if we could get there yet,” Brunette said. “But I was going to be stubborn and have a strong belief in what I think works, and I was going to see it through. And I was very fortunate - we talked about how it could go either way at different times during the year - but I was going to risk it all, because I believed that this has to be done a certain way. And I was very fortunate that the group stayed together, grew tighter and just had a wonderful second half of the year. When you're beginning a journey, you're going to go through stuff. We're going to go through stuff again next year, but I think to go through it, it's in the bank. It's not always going to be perfect, but I think we understood what needed to be done when you go into critical times, when there's some adversity and when it gets hard. And I felt that the group bonded, so I feel good about that. That's probably the proudest thing I have from this year.”

The unwavering commitment from behind the bench of course did not go unnoticed, nor unappreciated by Brunette’s players, who rallied from a four-point deficit in early February to a franchise record 18-game point streak (16-0-2) down the stretch, and ultimately, a postseason berth.

“It can't be easy going into a whole new team and organization as a head coach and trying to get to know your players, trying to preach a new system that not a lot of us have played before,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “It didn't start out great and we could have just tumbled and let the season go to waste, but we dug our heels in and [it started] with him. He put together a plan of how to get better results on the ice and built that character out of us to care for one another and the little sacrifices you have to make in games, and the results kind of come off of that. I've loved his attitude all year, from coming in trying to set an example, and all the way through to the very last minute believing in our group. And that's what you want, is a coach that believes in you and thinks the world of you.”

That level of undying belief in his players, and the trust that followed, perhaps comes most naturally from living the same experiences.