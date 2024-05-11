'Tremendous and Remarkable': Named a Jack Adams Finalist, Brunette Reflects on First Year Behind Predators Bench

The last time Andrew Brunette was named a Jack Adams Award finalist, the rookie bench boss found himself without the coveted hardware, and his job, just a few short months later.
Safe to say, history is not likely to repeat itself this time around.
Returning to Nashville after skating with the Predators’ inaugural lineup a quarter century ago, the former forward turned head coach took a retooled roster of seasoned veterans and fresh-faced greenhorns from postseason write offs to a pesky, legitimate playoff opponent against one of the best teams in the National Hockey League.
Though their road was marked with bumps, their postseason dreams dashed much too early, speaking alongside General Manager Barry Trotz at the pair’s end-of-season press conference on Tuesday, Brunette took a moment of pride in his team’s accomplishments.
“I think we probably didn't get rewarded early [in the season], but I still liked what we were doing and what we were building,” Brunette said. “I think we went through some adversity, obviously in that Vegas stretch, and it could have gone one of two ways. And I think the leadership and the players decided it was going to go the way it went. And that just seemed to build momentum that started building a bond between them. And to sit back and watch it night after night, and how much they cared about each other, for me is one of the most special times I've had with the team… The energy was really high. I thought they had fun together, they had joy and what they did was tremendous and remarkable.”