Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft, Seventh-Round Pick in 2024 NHL Draft from Tampa Bay

Nashville Now Owns Nine Picks in 2024 Nhl Draft, Including Four in First Two Rounds

TradeGraphics-2325-McDonagh_08
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (May 21, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh and Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“We want to thank Ryan for all he meant to the Predators organization over the past two seasons, including serving as an alternate captain,” Trotz said. “His renowned leadership qualities and dedication to doing whatever it takes to win made an immediate impact on our team both on and off the ice. We wish Ryan and his family all the best as they return to the Lightning organization.”

“At the same time, this trade adds to our already deep corps of draft picks over the next two NHL Drafts and allows us to continue to make tweaks and improvements to our team during the offseason. We want to make decisions that help us build on the success we had in the 2023-24 season by giving us as many weapons as we can get, whether it’s younger players on our roster, more impactful draft choices or salary cap flexibility.”

The Predators have nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, which is scheduled from June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas – three in the second round, two in the third and fourth rounds and one in the first round and seventh rounds.

Nashville now has nine picks in the 2025 NHL Draft – two in the first, second and third rounds and one in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

News Feed

'It Makes a Significant Difference': Local Housing Nonprofit Moved by Predators Owners' $100,000 Donation

Predators Scouts Prep for 2024 NHL Draft at Annual Spring Meetings

Nashville Predators Foundation to Distribute a Record-Breaking $1 Million During the Month of May

'It Means a Ton For Me': Pekka Rinne to be Inducted by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Admirals Scoring Leader Zachary L'Heureux Thriving in Debut Postseason Run: 'Whatever You Need Me To Do - I'm Able To Do It'

Evangelista Primed for Bright Future After Concluding Impactful Rookie Season

A Norris Trophy Finalist for the Third Time, Josi Points to His Teammates: 'You Need a Team to Play Well to Play Well Yourself'

'Tremendous and Remarkable': Named a Jack Adams Finalist, Brunette Reflects on First Year Behind Predators Bench

Trotz Recaps Predators 25th Anniversary Season, Looks to Bright Future as Offseason Arrives

Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

They Said It: Top Quotes from Predators Locker Cleanout Day

Josi to Compete with Team Switzerland at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Predators Assign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Season Ends in 1-0 Loss to Canucks

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 6

Predators Fourth Line Bringing the Identity - and Plenty of Hits - Through Gritty First Round

Know Before You Go as the Predators Host the Canucks for Game 6

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL)