Nashville Predators Foundation to Distribute a Record-Breaking $1 Million During the Month of May

Nashville, Tenn. (May 16, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation is set to distribute over $1 million in donations to nearly 200 nonprofits in Middle Tennessee during the month of May, setting a record for the highest single-month donation in the Foundation’s history.

“The 2023-24 season, our 25th as a franchise, was a special year for us with a lot of success both on and off the ice,” Nashville Predators President and Chair of the Nashville Predators Foundation Michelle Kennedy said. “The Nashville Predators Foundation is thrilled to be able to donate over a million dollars throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee this month to deserving nonprofits that are dedicated to creating positive change in our community. We’d like to thank our Smashville Loyal fans and sponsors whose unwavering dedication and support for our organization enabled us to raise more money this year than ever before. Without them, we would not be able to make this record-breaking contribution, which fuels our passion for making a positive difference in our community.”

Throughout the month of May, the following donations will be distributed as part of the Nashville Predators Foundation’s charitable initiatives:

Through an annual grant cycle, the Nashville Predators Foundation gives out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities for projects and programs benefiting youth and their families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. On May 21, the Foundation will distribute checks to 183 charitable organizations.

In partnership with the Preds Foundation, St. Rita Mercy Foundation selected Westminster Home Connection as the recipient of the funds. This is the fifth donation made by St. Rita Mercy Foundation since 2020 totaling $450,000.

Westminster Home Connection repairs and modifies homes to empower older adults and persons with disabilities to age in place safely and with dignity.

DEX Imaging & Mailing partners with the Predators Foundation to reward every goal scored and every win recorded by a Predators goaltender throughout the regular season with a donation to a designated Nashville area charitable or community service organization.

This year’s charities include Borderless Arts Tennessee, Easterseals Tennessee, First Steps, Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee, JDRF Tennessee, Interfaith Dental, Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition, Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee, Special Kids and Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

The Oasis Center helps young people in Middle Tennessee move into a happy, healthy and productive adulthood.

The donation will benefit the Just Us Program.

YAIPak’s mission is to meet the needs of those who are neglected, hurting, or affected, wherever they are, to provide support, comfort and resources.

The donation will benefit disaster relief.

The 100 Club of Nashville provides financial assistance to the families of police officers, firefighters, and EMT staff employed by an official police or fire organization in Metropolitan Nashville who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

Box 55 serves Nashville Heroes with on scene hydration, nutrition, and body temperature regulation to help minimize the risk of injury or death.

Friends Life Community provides opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to grow personally, develop socially and be active members of the community.

Inspiritus empowers individuals or families whose lives have been disrupted and guides them on a path from surviving to thriving.

*The Helper Grant Check Presentation Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, the Nashville Predators Foundation will donate $825,995 in one day to 183 charitable organizations. More details will be announced in the upcoming days.

To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2023, the Preds Foundation awarded $800,040 in grants to 172 local non-profits through its Helper Grants. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over $22 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.