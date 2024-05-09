Trotz Recaps Predators 25th Anniversary Season, Looks to Bright Future as Offseason Arrives

From the outset of the Nashville Predators 25th Anniversary season, General Manager Barry Trotz admittedly did not know precisely what to expect.

Receiving the torch from the winningest general manager in NHL history, hiring a new head coach and thoroughly reconfiguring Nashville’s roster, Trotz always knew the upcoming campaign could go any number of ways.

He also knew that it was going to be an exciting ride.

And what a ride it was.

“As a young general manager in my first year, I was trying to sort of navigate through this, and I was very forthright with our fan base,” Trotz said at his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday. “I said to enjoy this journey. And I don't know what the journey is going to be, necessarily. The group started out 5-10-0 and then we went on a 14-4-0 run and we were around .500 for a bit, and then we went on this incredible heater you know after the reset after the All-Star break. We didn't go to Vegas and I loved the way [we responded], where a group of young men acted like men, which was great. They pulled together, they set the standard and they held each other accountable. And that's why they had such a good run and we got in the playoffs.”