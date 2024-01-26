Team One: David Legwand & The Inaugural Preds on the POP

The Predators welcomed back members of the 1998-99 inaugural team in franchise history this week as part of our 25th anniversary season!

Franchise cornerstone David Legwand made his NHL debut in the final game of that season, and he joined the podcast (16:30) to talk about the early Preds, his NHL debut in April 1999, iconic moments in franchise history and to answer your fan questions. Hear from inaugural Preds Andrew Brunette, Jay More, JJ Daigneault, Dan Keczmer, Cliff Ronning and Denny Lambert (26:35) as well!

Max Herz and Kara Hammer recap a big Preds win in Minnesota, preview HBCU Night at Bridgestone Arena this coming Wednesday and look back at Denny Lambert's fight with Hal Gill from 2000 for our interview of the week.

