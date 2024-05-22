Josi, Switzerland Set to Face Germany in 2024 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal

The fun continues for Roman Josi.

After finishing second in Group A with Team Switzerland, the Nashville Predators captain is set to face Germany in the 2024 IIHF World Championship’s quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The winner of Thursday’s contest will face the winner of the Canada vs. Slovakia game in the tournament’s semifinal round.

Making his first World Championship appearance since 2019 alongside former Predators teammates Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter, as well as fellow NHLers Nico Hischier, Philipp Kurashev, Akira Schmid and Jonas Siegenthaler, the Norris Trophy finalist has been lethal as ever for his home country.

Josi concluded Switzerland’s seven-game slate leading his team and all tournament blueliners in points (11) and assists (8) - both personal highs for the nine-time World Championship defenseman. That span featured three multi-point performances, including a four-point showing (2g-2a) against Austria on May 12.