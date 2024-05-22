Josi, Switzerland Set to Face Germany in 2024 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal

Predators Captain Leads His Team & All Tournament Defensemen in Points, Assists

Josi WC

© RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The fun continues for Roman Josi.

After finishing second in Group A with Team Switzerland, the Nashville Predators captain is set to face Germany in the 2024 IIHF World Championship’s quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The winner of Thursday’s contest will face the winner of the Canada vs. Slovakia game in the tournament’s semifinal round.

Making his first World Championship appearance since 2019 alongside former Predators teammates Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter, as well as fellow NHLers Nico Hischier, Philipp Kurashev, Akira Schmid and Jonas Siegenthaler, the Norris Trophy finalist has been lethal as ever for his home country. 

Josi concluded Switzerland’s seven-game slate leading his team and all tournament blueliners in points (11) and assists (8) - both personal highs for the nine-time World Championship defenseman. That span featured three multi-point performances, including a four-point showing (2g-2a) against Austria on May 12.

The Swiss captain’s eight assists were additionally the joint-most among all tournament skaters, while his 11 points were tied for third most.

Josi’s prowess on the world stage is nothing new. 

In 2013, Josi led all tournament defensemen in points (9) and goals (4) and helped Switzerland to the second silver medal in team history.

For his efforts, Josi was named the World Championship MVP and its best defenseman while additionally receiving the first selection to a World Championship all-star team in Swiss history.

In 2018, Josi served his team as alternate captain and recorded three assists and a +2 rating in five games, en route to another silver medal for Switzerland.

Switzerland’s quarterfinal game is set for 9:20 a.m. CT at Ostrava Arena in Ostrava, Czechia. Fans can catch all the action on NHL Network.

Related Content

A Norris Trophy Finalist for the Third Time, Josi Points to His Teammates: 'You Need a Team to Play Well to Play Well Yourself'

News Feed

Instant Analysis: Predators Send McDonagh to Tampa Bay, Gain Cap Space & Draft Capital

Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft, Seventh-Round Pick in 2024 NHL Draft from Tampa Bay

'It Makes a Significant Difference': Local Housing Nonprofit Moved by Predators Owners' $100,000 Donation

Predators Scouts Prep for 2024 NHL Draft at Annual Spring Meetings

Nashville Predators Foundation to Distribute a Record-Breaking $1 Million During the Month of May

'It Means a Ton For Me': Pekka Rinne to be Inducted by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Admirals Scoring Leader Zachary L'Heureux Thriving in Debut Postseason Run: 'Whatever You Need Me To Do - I'm Able To Do It'

Evangelista Primed for Bright Future After Concluding Impactful Rookie Season

A Norris Trophy Finalist for the Third Time, Josi Points to His Teammates: 'You Need a Team to Play Well to Play Well Yourself'

'Tremendous and Remarkable': Named a Jack Adams Finalist, Brunette Reflects on First Year Behind Predators Bench

Trotz Recaps Predators 25th Anniversary Season, Looks to Bright Future as Offseason Arrives

Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

They Said It: Top Quotes from Predators Locker Cleanout Day

Josi to Compete with Team Switzerland at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Predators Assign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Season Ends in 1-0 Loss to Canucks

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 6

Predators Fourth Line Bringing the Identity - and Plenty of Hits - Through Gritty First Round