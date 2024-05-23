Preds Foundation Celebrates Record-Breaking Grant Donation at Annual Ceremony: 'That’s What Makes This a Really Special Franchise'

In its 26th year, the Nashville Predators Foundation’s annual Helper Grant Check Presentation Ceremony had its biggest day yet.

Distributing a record-breaking $825,995 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Tuesday, the Foundation saw 183 deserving local charities and nonprofit organizations leave with beaming smiles and the funds needed to continue their impactful work throughout the Nashville community.

While the day is certainly circled on every attendee’s calendar, few can likely match the enthusiasm for the event felt by former Predators Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor Gerry Helper, the program’s namesake.

“Today is really one of the best days of the year for the Predators and the Predators Foundation in that we get over 180 organizations in one room and they're all walking out with a smile, because they receive a check that helps them really do important work throughout the year,” Helper said. “So for us to be a part of that is special.”

It’s special too for the organizations on the receiving end.

“The Helper Grant is one of the reasons we can do what we do and we can get thousands of books to kids every year,” Nashville Book Connection Executive Director Clare Clarke said. “We could not do it without the Helper Grants, so we very much support this. And having gotten it two times, we are just extremely grateful and thrilled to be here.”

“It's a huge help,” Interim CEO & Chief Development Officer of St. Luke’s Community House Amy Shurden said. “This year, our grant is going to provide backpacks and school supplies for our preschool graduates, so they have a headstart on what they need for kindergarten, and will also help us cover the costs for food. We provide two meals and a snack every day for the children in our care. So we're helping meet their nutritional needs as well.”