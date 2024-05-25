Josi to Compete for Historic Gold Medal at 2024 IIHF World Championship Final

Only one win stands between Roman Josi and World Championship history.

Defeating Canada by a 3-2 shootout decision in the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship’s semifinal round on Saturday, Josi and Switzerland punched their ticket to the tournament’s gold medal game on Sunday.

There they’ll face Czechia, who upset Sweden by a 7-3 final on Saturday to advance to the gold medal game for the first time since 2010. A Swiss win would see the team claim their first gold medal in tournament history, while a loss would earn them their fourth silver medal - their third with Josi in the lineup.