Josi to Compete for Historic Gold Medal at 2024 IIHF World Championship Final

Switzerland Faces Tournament Host Czechia in Gold Medal Game on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. CT

Josi WC Final
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Only one win stands between Roman Josi and World Championship history.

Defeating Canada by a 3-2 shootout decision in the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship’s semifinal round on Saturday, Josi and Switzerland punched their ticket to the tournament’s gold medal game on Sunday.

There they’ll face Czechia, who upset Sweden by a 7-3 final on Saturday to advance to the gold medal game for the first time since 2010. A Swiss win would see the team claim their first gold medal in tournament history, while a loss would earn them their fourth silver medal - their third with Josi in the lineup.

Skating in his first World Championship tournament since 2019 alongside former Predators teammates Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter, as well as fellow NHLers Nico Hischier, Philipp Kurashev, Akira Schmid and Jonas Siegenthaler, the Norris Trophy finalist has been a key part of his home country’s success.

After nine games, Josi leads all tournament blueliners in assists (9) and points (12) - both personal highs for the nine-time World Championship defenseman and the most and second-most among his teammates, respectively.

Roman Josi at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Photos of Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi skating for his native Switzerland at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship tournament in Czechia.

Josi’s dominance at the World Championship tournament is nothing new.

In 2013, Josi led all tournament defensemen in points (9) and goals (4) and helped Switzerland to the second silver medal in team history. For his efforts, Josi was named the World Championship MVP and its best defenseman while additionally receiving the first selection to a World Championship all-star team in Swiss history.

In 2018, Josi served his team as alternate captain and recorded three assists and a +2 rating in five games, en route to Switzerland’s third silver medal.

The tournament’s gold medal game will be held Sunday at 1:20 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on NHL Network.

A Norris Trophy Finalist for the Third Time, Josi Points to His Teammates: 'You Need a Team to Play Well to Play Well Yourself'

