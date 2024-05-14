Evangelista Primed for Bright Future After Concluding Impactful Rookie Season

Luke Evangelista is just getting started.
Concluding his first full NHL campaign sixth among all NHL rookies in points (39), goals (16) and assists (23), Evangelista bested each category from his debut season last year and recorded the third-most points of any rookie in franchise history behind Tanner Jeannot (41 in 2021-22) and Filip Forsberg (63 in 2014-15).
“I think from a personal standpoint, I had a pretty good year,” Evangelista said. “It felt kind of like a tale of two seasons. In the first half I was a little inconsistent, I didn't have as good of a start as I wanted to, or maybe I wasn't playing up to my own expectations. And I think around Christmas time, I took a bit of a step, and then came back from the All-Star break and felt like I changed a couple of components in my game. I had a couple of different focus points that were kind of new to me, and that changed a few parts of my game and really allowed me to kind of elevate, especially down the stretch.”
Making the Predators roster out of training camp, Evangelista indeed got off to a slower start than he’d hoped for, but eventually found his stride within Head Coach Andrew Brunette’s new system.
Though his point production was nearly identical from his first 40 games (7g-12a) to his last 40 (9g-11a), a deeper dive shows a young player skating with much more confidence and generating much more offensive chances.
Recording 74 shots on goal, a 51.8 shot attempt percentage and 11.07 shot attempts per 60 minutes over 13:43 of average ice time from Oct. 10 - Jan. 9, Evangelista improved to 98, 56.6, 15.95 and 14:12 in each respective category during the latter half of the season.
During Nashville’s franchise-high 18-game point streak, No. 77 additionally recorded a career-high, four-game point streak (3g-1a, March 5-10), a span that additionally included a career-high, three-game goal streak.