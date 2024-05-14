Evangelista Primed for Bright Future After Concluding Impactful Rookie Season

“He got a lot better,” Brunette said. “I thought he had a tremendous season. I thought he came out of the gates a little slow, and it took him a little while to find his game. But I thought in the last 40 games he was outstanding.”

“It's not always going to be a straight line,” Evangelista said. “There's going to be ups and downs. You’ve got to learn from the good and you’ve got to learn from the bad, and I think I did a pretty good job of that. And I was able to have a good impact in the second half [of the season].”

Take it from someone who’s been there and done that: being a rookie in the NHL is a difficult task - putting up the numbers Evangelista did even more so.

“He was awesome the whole year,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “Just like all the young guys, we wouldn't have been in the playoffs if they didn't play that well. And that was kind of the fun thing about this year. A lot of these guys played maybe 20-30 games in the NHL before, and when you play your first year, it's not easy. You’re playing 82 games, and you come in and for the first 10-15 games everything is new and it's fun. And then you get into that first season and you’re traveling, you’re playing back-to-backs and the games are hard… I felt like that was my biggest struggle in the beginning, the consistency. And those guys played so well. They're a big reason why we made the playoffs, and I thought they did awesome and got better as the year went on.”

Evangelista’s rookie campaign concluded with his first taste of Stanley Cup Playoff action, a six-game battle against the Vancouver Canucks that saw the young forward record a goal and 14 shots - including a game-high five in Game 1 - over 13:22 of average ice time.

Though he admittedly would have liked to generate much more offensively, the experience gave the 22-year-old winger plenty to build on for next year.

“Those playoff games were a great experience for me,” he said. “Obviously, I wish I could have produced more, I wish we could have won the series - it was right there. But I think in those playoff series, you’ve got to feel everything. You have to feel the highs and the lows, and we certainly did feel it all. So, [I had] my first taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and hopefully learned from it and will just be better next time around.”

“I know his production didn't show, but I thought he had a good playoffs,” Brunette said. “He learned a lot and it was good for him to go through the mud a little bit. I thought he handled himself really well. He’s got a big summer ahead of him here to be ready for camp, but I thought he had a really good year and he's an exciting young player for us.”