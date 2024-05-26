Josi Wins Silver, Named Best Defenseman at 2024 IIHF World Championship Tournament

Swiss Captain Led All Tournament Blueliners in Points & Assists

Josi Silver
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Though he fell just short of capturing Switzerland’s first gold medal, Roman Josi will not be leaving Prague empty handed.

Despite falling to Czechia by a 2-0 final in the 2024 IIHF World Championship’s gold-medal game on Sunday, the Swiss captain concluded tournament play helping his native country to its fourth silver medal in team history and second in the last six years.

The silver medal was Josi’s third at the World Championship tournament.

Finishing his ninth World Championship appearance leading all blueliners in assists (9) and points (12) - both personal highs and the most- and second-most among his teammates, respectively - Josi was additionally named the tournament’s best defenseman and voted to its All-Star team.

Josi received both accolades once before, after leading all defensemen at the 2013 tournament in points (9) and goals (4) and helping Switzerland to its second silver medal in team history and first since 1935.

Roman Josi at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Photos of Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi skating for his native Switzerland at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship tournament in Czechia.

Josi’s impactful World Championship play followed another stellar NHL campaign that saw the Nashville Predators captain voted a Norris Trophy finalist for the third time in his career.

Josi concluded the 2023-24 season leading all NHL defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9), shots on goal (268) and shot attempts (602), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (5), third in points (85) and points per game played (1.04), tied for fourth in power-play points (33) and fifth in assists (62).

From Nov. 26 to the end of the regular season, Nashville’s captain led all League defensemen in every scoring category, recording 73 points (20g-53a) in 63 games.

The Norris Trophy winner will be announced at the 2024 NHL Awards on June 27 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the ceremony set to broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

If Josi’s name is called, it will be his second career Norris Trophy win and his first since 2020.

