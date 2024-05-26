Josi Wins Silver, Named Best Defenseman at 2024 IIHF World Championship Tournament

Josi’s impactful World Championship play followed another stellar NHL campaign that saw the Nashville Predators captain voted a Norris Trophy finalist for the third time in his career.
Josi concluded the 2023-24 season leading all NHL defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9), shots on goal (268) and shot attempts (602), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (5), third in points (85) and points per game played (1.04), tied for fourth in power-play points (33) and fifth in assists (62).
From Nov. 26 to the end of the regular season, Nashville’s captain led all League defensemen in every scoring category, recording 73 points (20g-53a) in 63 games.
The Norris Trophy winner will be announced at the 2024 NHL Awards on June 27 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the ceremony set to broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
If Josi’s name is called, it will be his second career Norris Trophy win and his first since 2020.