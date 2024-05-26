Josi Wins Silver, Named Best Defenseman at 2024 IIHF World Championship Tournament

Though he fell just short of capturing Switzerland’s first gold medal, Roman Josi will not be leaving Prague empty handed.

Despite falling to Czechia by a 2-0 final in the 2024 IIHF World Championship’s gold-medal game on Sunday, the Swiss captain concluded tournament play helping his native country to its fourth silver medal in team history and second in the last six years.

The silver medal was Josi’s third at the World Championship tournament.