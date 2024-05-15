'It Means a Ton For Me': Pekka Rinne to be Inducted by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The honors keep coming for Pekka Rinne.

Selected as the first player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired in February 2022, then the first to be immortalized with a bronze statue a year later, the legendary Nashville Predators goaltender was given his flowers once more in a surprise announcement on Wednesday.

In his first year of eligibility, Rinne was named an inductee into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, joining former General Manager/President of Hockey Operations David Poile, former broadcaster Terry Crisp and former teammates David Legwand and Mike Fisher as the third player and fifth member of the Predators organization to receive the honor.

“It's getting almost overwhelming,” Rinne said with a grin on Wednesday morning. “[I] have a jersey in the rafters, a statue outside of the rink and now the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in Tennessee - it’s pretty unreal. You guys have got to work hard to surprise me next time I come to this city. But I am so privileged to be standing here receiving this kind of honor.”