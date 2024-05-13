A Norris Trophy Finalist for the Third Time, Josi Points to His Teammates: 'You Need a Team to Play Well to Play Well Yourself'

Indeed, starting their season at 5-10-0, then climbing out of a four-point deficit in early February via an electrifying, franchise record 18-game point streak, the Predators defied expectations and had themselves a season to remember.

Josi’s Norris recognition, he insisted, was therefore as much emblematic of his team’s efforts as his own.

“Hockey is the ultimate team sport,” he said. “You need a team to play well to play well yourself… And it's been a team effort. I think especially for this team, it’s been a team effort the whole year. If you look at our streak, the way we came out of not being in a playoff spot to coming together - everybody had their part in being successful.”

There’s no arguing with the captain there.

Still, Josi’s teammates weren’t going to let him go without his share of the credit either.

“It’s a no brainer,” defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. “It’s the way he carries himself, and obviously, the talent he's got, but the work ethic, the way he takes care of his body too… And the way he's been producing the last few years, is just unbelievable. I'm really, I'm really lucky to have been with him for the last few years and to learn from him.”

“You appreciate it more and more, [I’m] now in my second year with him,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “The guy just plays the game so well. He’s so competitive, he just anticipates the play so well. And the big thing with him is he steps up in big moments and he’s so consistent. He was so counted on for offense and defense, playing a ton of minutes and put the team on his shoulders this year when we needed him to in the middle of the season. He played some unbelievable hockey.”

This year was not without its share of challenges for the Predators captain.

One of just four core franchise players remaining after a cleaning of house at last year’s trade deadline and the following offseason, Josi entered the 2023-24 campaign with a number of new faces in the locker room and a challenging, unfamiliar system to learn on the ice under Head Coach Andrew Brunette.

The system and the captain, admittedly, did not click right away.

“He had to adjust to the way we were playing,” Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said. “He got off to a little bit of a slow start, because he was used to grabbing the puck and going from goal line to goal line every time he was out there, and the way we play now we don't necessarily do that. And that was a little foreign to him.”

“Every year it's a little bit different,” Josi said. “Even this year I had to adjust my game maybe a little bit, adjust to a new system and find different ways to to create offense. Even in the past there've been years where maybe I wasn't as happy with my year. But I think you always learn something, and you might not do something as great as the year before, but you try to find something else that you can do better.”

Turning 34 years old in June and with his name already etched onto the Norris Trophy once, no one would fault Josi for sticking to the status quo.

That’s just not the way he sees things.

“Obviously I'm getting older, definitely in the second half of my career, but I'm just a very curious person,” Josi said. “I'm always trying to find things, and even other players to watch, to see what other players do and in every aspect. The mental aspect, the game itself, the skills on and off ice, all that stuff. I just always try to improve.”