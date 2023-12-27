Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators

Nashville's No. 1 Goaltending Prospect Checks In Following Morning Skate on Wednesday

Askarov
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

As the familiar sights and sounds of a Nashville Predators morning skate filled Bridgestone Arena early Wednesday, a face not typically seen inside 501 Broadway emerged from the locker room tunnel and skated out to the far net.

Predators No. 1 goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov, called up from the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, is back in SMASHVILLE, backfilling a vacancy left by Kevin Lankinen, who is day-to-day with an illness.

Though it’s unclear how long Askarov will remain with the Predators - or if he’ll see any game action - for now, the young netminder is taking the opportunity to soak in as much as he can at the highest level. 

After all, it’s not every day you get to learn from one of the best netminders in the NHL. 

“Every day you want to be better - every day,” Askarov said after morning skate. “It’s a great team, great guys, great level. And you always try to learn something.”

Though his bright personality and flashy style of play hasn't changed too much, the Askarov who stepped onto the ice Wednesday morning is much different than the one who made his NHL debut almost a year ago to the day.

Now in his second full professional season with Milwaukee, Askarov has posted a 2.45 goals-against average - the 12th best among qualified AHL goaltenders - and a .908 save percentage in 15 games. The young netminder had additionally won four of his last five appearances before receiving the call up to Nashville.

Askarov additionally gained tremendous experience through a deep playoff run with the Admirals this spring, and backstopped his team all the way to the Calder Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final. By the time his team reached that stage, Askarov was the only rookie netminder remaining in the playoffs.

Askarov concluded his debut postseason run with a 2.70 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 12 outings, and while his team didn’t reach the ultimate prize, the learning experience was invaluable.

“It's always great, because in late series, it's at a really good level, probably low or maybe medium NHL,” Askarov said. “Even if you're a young player or an older player, it's great for everyone and it's a great experience.”

Though Askarov is expected to sit out this evening as the Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes, watching Saros do his thing will no doubt be a great experience, too. 

“He can just watch Juice, and how he prepares and how hard he works and how hard he competes,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Askarov is obviously a wonderful young goalie who’s still learning… So any time you get to watch one of the best in the game go out and do their business every day, I think you’d be crazy not to pay attention.”

