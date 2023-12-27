Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators

As the familiar sights and sounds of a Nashville Predators morning skate filled Bridgestone Arena early Wednesday, a face not typically seen inside 501 Broadway emerged from the locker room tunnel and skated out to the far net.

Predators No. 1 goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov, called up from the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, is back in SMASHVILLE, backfilling a vacancy left by Kevin Lankinen, who is day-to-day with an illness.

Though it’s unclear how long Askarov will remain with the Predators - or if he’ll see any game action - for now, the young netminder is taking the opportunity to soak in as much as he can at the highest level.

After all, it’s not every day you get to learn from one of the best netminders in the NHL.

“Every day you want to be better - every day,” Askarov said after morning skate. “It’s a great team, great guys, great level. And you always try to learn something.”

Though his bright personality and flashy style of play hasn't changed too much, the Askarov who stepped onto the ice Wednesday morning is much different than the one who made his NHL debut almost a year ago to the day.