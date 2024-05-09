Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (May 9, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

Stastney, 24 (1/4/00), appeared in his first three career Stanley Cup Playoff contests for the Predators last month, skating in Games 1-3 of the team’s First Round series against Vancouver. He also appeared in 20 regular-season games with Nashville, recording four points (2g-2a) and a +9 rating. In 44 games for the Admirals this season, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner established career highs in assists (15) and points (20) and represented Milwaukee in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Admirals won the AHL’s Central Division title by recording a 47-22-2-1 record (97 points) during the regular season. Milwaukee earned a bye to the Central Division Semifinals round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, where it trails Texas, 2-1, in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is set for Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee.