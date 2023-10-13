Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Yaroslav Askarov

It almost goes without saying at this point, but Predators goaltending prospect and 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov should remain firmly at the center of fans’ attention during his sophomore professional season with Milwaukee.

Sure, the flying poke checks and net bench presses make for buzzworthy highlights - but at his core, Askarov continues to put up seriously impressive numbers that point to a bright future in the crease at Bridgestone Arena.

The 21-year-old netminder concluded his first American League campaign last year leading all rookie goaltenders in wins (26), saves (1,304), games played (48), minutes played (2,851) and points/assists (4).

Additionally, in his first taste of AHL postseason action, Askarov posted a 2.70 goals-against average and .903 save percentage through 12 games. Remember Pekka Rinne? For comparison, No. 35 posted a 2.86 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in just two more appearances during his first Calder Cup Playoff run in 2006.

The 20-year-old netminder even dipped his toes in deeper waters earlier this year, turning away 31 shots against the Montreal Canadiens during his NHL debut at Bell Centre in January.

Naturally, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the young netminder and his future. Askarov, however, just wants to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

“I just want to be great every day,” Askarov said at Training Camp in September. “I just want to be better every day. And I try to just work hard just like everyone [does].”