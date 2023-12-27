Predators Recall Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee (AHL)

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is Day-to-Day (Illness)

Askarov
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (December 27, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (AH-skahr-ahv) from Milwaukee (AHL).

Askarov, 21 (6/16/02), is 8-6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals this season. Entering Thursday, the 6-foot-3, 178-pound netminder has won four of his last five appearances and is 12th among qualified AHL goaltenders in goals-against average.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the first round (11th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov played in his first NHL game with Nashville on Jan. 12, 2023 at Montreal, becoming the youngest goaltender in franchise history to debut with the team (20 years, 210 days). He owns a career AHL record of 34-22-6, going 26-16-5 with a .911 save percentage as a rookie in 2022-23, earning a spot on the league’s All-Star Classic roster and finishing tied for third in wins (26).

Askarov was the third goaltender ever selected by the franchise in the opening round of the draft; the Omsk, Russia, native also became the sixth Russian-born goaltender to be selected in the first round in NHL history. As an 18-year-old in 2020-21, Askarov posted a 1.21 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in nine KHL appearances for SKA Saint Petersburg – leading league U-21 goaltenders in both categories – while recording a 5-4-0 record and one shutout. Askarov made history on Nov. 27, 2019 by making his KHL debut at the age of 17, becoming the second-youngest goalie to ever start a game in the league. He owned an 8-5-2 record, 1.48 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 16 career KHL performances; at the VHL level, Russia’s second-highest professional league, he went 19-8-6 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

The right-catch goaltender has also starred internationally for his native Russia on several occasions, including at three editions of the World Junior Championship. He earned silver at the 2020 World Juniors and featured prominently in two of Russia's international tournaments in 2019, winning gold at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and taking home silver at the U-18 World Championship.

The Smashville Stocking Stuffer presented by Moe's Southwest Grill is the perfect gift for the Predators fan in your life. Score two tickets, one Preds holiday stocking and ornament and a one burrito or burrito bowl with chips and salsa from Moe’s! Plus $10 in Gnash Cash good for Bridgestone Arena concessions & retail. Limited quantities are available so secure yours in time for Hockey Holidays in Smashville! For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com/StockingStuffer.

News Feed

Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators

Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators
GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27
Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin

Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin
Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars
GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23
'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games

'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games
Saros Becomes Second-Winningest Predators Goaltender, Tomasino Tallies Twice in 4-2 Win Over Flyers

Saros Becomes Second-Winningest Predators Goaltender, Tomasino Tallies Twice in 4-2 Win Over Flyers
Luke, We Are Your Fathers: Veteran Jeff Schenn & Rookie Andrew Evangelista Hit the Road on the Predators Dads Trip

Luke, We Are Your Fathers: Dads Trip Veteran Jeff Schenn & Rookie Andrew Evangelista Hit the Road with the Predators
GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, Dec. 21

GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, Dec. 21
'We Were the First to Do It': How Barry Trotz & David Poile's Fathers Trip Became an NHL Tradition

'We Were the First to Do It': How Barry Trotz & David Poile's Fathers Trip Became an NHL Tradition
Predators Win Streak Snapped at Four in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Predators Win Streak Snapped at Four in 5-2 Loss to Canucks
Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive from Dec. 26-29

Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive from Dec. 26-29
GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Dec. 19

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Dec. 19
Predators Players Spread Good Cheer at Annual Foundation Holiday Party

Predators Players Spread Good Cheer at Annual Foundation Holiday Party
Predators Season Ticket Citizens Enjoy Unforgettable SMASHVILLE Road Trip Experience

Predators Season Ticket Citizens Enjoy Unforgettable SMASHVILLE Road Trip Experience
Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Predators Complete Perfect Back-to-Back Set in 3-1 Win Over Capitals
Nashville Predators and Jack Daniel’s Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators and Jack Daniel’s Partner to Bring Barrel Tree to Bridgestone Arena
GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, Dec. 16

GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, Dec. 16