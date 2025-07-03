Guest Coaches Teaching, Learning, Soaking Up Opportunity at Preds Development Camp

Lindsay Tilley thought she was being pranked.

Surely there was no way Barry Trotz was calling again two years after he had first invited her to interview for a guest coaching position at Predators Development Camp.

She didn’t get the gig, and even though Nashville’s general manager promised to keep Tilley on his radar, she figured that was Trotz simply being polite.

So when the phone rang again two years later, Tilley wasn’t sure what to believe.

But if there was any doubt as to who was really on the other line offering her to come to Nashville this week to be on the ice with the top prospects in the Preds organization, all she had to do was look at her surroundings on Monday morning as she laced up her skates at Centennial Sportsplex.

Decked out in Predators gear from head to toe - including her Gold and navy hockey gloves - Tilley had not been duped.

Far from it, in fact.

“Thrilled, beyond thrilled,” Tilley said of the opportunity. “I mean, it's something that I didn't think I wanted until I lost it. Then, for the past two years, I’ve really wanted it. So, I was just beyond delighted to get that call.”

Tilley, a technical skating specialist who owns an all-female company called “HEAT: Hockey Edge Agility Training,” and Reid Cashman, head men’s hockey coach at Dartmouth University, have been serving as guest coaches during Preds Development Camp this week, an opportunity both couldn’t resist.

“When the Preds reached out, it was the easiest no brainer,” Cashman said. “To come down here and to learn and to be around really unique, great people, it’s just awesome.”

Cashman, who played collegiately at Quinnipiac before turning pro as a player, actually spent a season with Nashville’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. The defenseman then turned to coaching, including stops back with his alma mater, and later as an assistant coach with the Hershey Bears - the AHL affiliate of Washington - when Trotz was coaching the Capitals.

Now the bench boss at Dartmouth, Cashman says there are still folks in the Nashville organization from back in the 2009-10 season when he played for the Ads, a testament to not only the culture, but the opportunity that exists at a camp like this.