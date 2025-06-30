Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Preds in the Community, Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, on July 2

Nashville, Tenn. (June 30, 2025) – The Nashville Predators’ top prospects will step off the ice and into the heart of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, July 2, for the return of Preds in the Community, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Back for the first time since 2022, the community-focused event gives fans and neighbors alike the chance to see the future Predators make an impact off the rink.

As part of the team’s annual Development Camp, the Nashville Predators’ top prospects—including 2025 fifth-overall draft pick Brady Martin, 2024 first-round selection Egor Surin, 2023 first-round pick Matthew Wood and several other players chosen at last week’s 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles—will participate in the Preds in the Community event, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

Players will visit six local charitable organizations to engage in service projects and youth outreach activities. These efforts reflect the Nashville Predators Foundation’s continued commitment to strengthening the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community. While on-ice development remains a priority, this off-ice experience is equally important in introducing players to the values of the organization and the people it proudly represents.

The Development Camp kicked off yesterday, Sunday, June 29, with off-ice testing, meetings and practice sessions. Following Preds in the Community on Wednesday, players will return to the ice at Centennial Sportsplex on Thursday in preparation for the Future Stars Game, presented by Ticketmaster, at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Saturday.