Martin Balancing Hockey, Farm Life During First Trip to Preds Development Camp

When most people think of a summer vacation, an exotic locale or journey on the high seas is a common refrain.

But for someone who typically spends their days on a family dairy farm in rural Ontario, Canada, that escape can come in the form of an NHL Development Camp, particularly the version being held by the Predators this week.

And shortly after Nashville’s first overall selection at No. 5 in the 2025 NHL Draft, Brady Martin, completed his first on-ice practice with his new prospective teammates on Monday, he answered a few questions about the life he’s left behind, if only for a few days.

“This [past] weekend’s a bit of a vacation for me,” Martin smiled Monday afternoon inside Centennial Sportsplex. “Coming back home, it keeps you humble, too. It just puts you back on the farm. My brothers and sister there, they don't pump me up too much. It keeps you humble and grounded.”

Martin, who wasn’t in attendance for the first round of the Draft in Los Angeles this past Friday night, was back home, surrounded by family and friends, when he watched former Preds Captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Shea Weber announce his name at the fifth overall selection.

Instead of jetting off to California for the occasion, the centerman elected to stay in Ontario to be with his entire family, something that couldn’t have happened otherwise with the farm needing constant attention.

But after he became a member of the Preds organization on Friday night, he was in Nashville less than 24 hours later to visit Bridgestone Arena for the first time, along with fellow first-round Predators picks Cameron Reid and Ryker Lee.

Coincidentally, the Predators’ annual Beer Fest was underway at the Arena, and after being handed a microphone, Martin stepped onto the Ford Band Stage and let out an enthusiastic, “What’s up, Smashville?!”