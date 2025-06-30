Martin Balancing Hockey, Farm Life During First Trip to Preds Development Camp

Nashville's Fifth Overall Pick Talks Confidence, Competitiveness as Development Camp Begins

Brady Martin Preds Development Camp

© Nashville Predators

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

When most people think of a summer vacation, an exotic locale or journey on the high seas is a common refrain.

But for someone who typically spends their days on a family dairy farm in rural Ontario, Canada, that escape can come in the form of an NHL Development Camp, particularly the version being held by the Predators this week.

And shortly after Nashville’s first overall selection at No. 5 in the 2025 NHL Draft, Brady Martin, completed his first on-ice practice with his new prospective teammates on Monday, he answered a few questions about the life he’s left behind, if only for a few days.

“This [past] weekend’s a bit of a vacation for me,” Martin smiled Monday afternoon inside Centennial Sportsplex. “Coming back home, it keeps you humble, too. It just puts you back on the farm. My brothers and sister there, they don't pump me up too much. It keeps you humble and grounded.”

Martin, who wasn’t in attendance for the first round of the Draft in Los Angeles this past Friday night, was back home, surrounded by family and friends, when he watched former Preds Captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Shea Weber announce his name at the fifth overall selection.

Instead of jetting off to California for the occasion, the centerman elected to stay in Ontario to be with his entire family, something that couldn’t have happened otherwise with the farm needing constant attention.

But after he became a member of the Preds organization on Friday night, he was in Nashville less than 24 hours later to visit Bridgestone Arena for the first time, along with fellow first-round Predators picks Cameron Reid and Ryker Lee.

Coincidentally, the Predators’ annual Beer Fest was underway at the Arena, and after being handed a microphone, Martin stepped onto the Ford Band Stage and let out an enthusiastic, “What’s up, Smashville?!”

Brady Martin discusses first day of Development Camp.

Yes, this 18-year-old exudes the kind of confidence and work ethic that is rare for someone his age. That’s just one of the reasons the Predators were so high on him and couldn’t pass him up when their chance came at No. 5, their highest pick in the Draft in over a decade.

“I've always had confidence,” Martin said. “I mean, I think every hockey player does, and I think you're best when you have confidence. To have confidence is a big part of your game, and I think it pushes you a long way.”

Scouts rave about Martin’s competitiveness, too, something he says comes from his unique upbringing.

“I think it's just the family I grew up in, the community I grew up in,” Martin said. “We were always competitive. And working on the farm, I guess, too, is a big part of it. Just having responsibilities and discipline, I think that kind of drives me.”

Those attributes helped Martin to score 33 goals and 72 points with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League last season with a comparison here and there to Sam Bennett, the physical, feisty, do-it-all forward - and recent Conn Smythe Trophy winner - for the Florida Panthers.

Martin has plenty of work to do if he’s to reach that level one day, but judging by the early assessments, if anyone can attain that status, it might just be him.

“I think I'm just competing hard every shift and playing hard,” Martin said of what his game looks like when he’s at his best. “I think my compete level is what drives me and my work ethic. I think if I compete, my skill will come out after that.”

At the moment, Martin is focused on the hockey aspect of life, and now that he’s been drafted by the Preds, it’ll always be top of mind. But as soon as he gets back to his homeland following Saturday’s Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster at the culmination of camp?

Well, the chores will be waiting.

“The next day I'm home, I'll be back in the barn,” Martin said. “I don't get any rest days. My brothers and sister and father, they’re hard on it. They make me get back in there pretty quick.”

