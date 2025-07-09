Following Taste of NHL Life, Wood Ready to Compete for Spot With Preds Once More

Referring to 20-year-old Matthew Wood as “old” seems silly.
But when a majority of players around him for the past week at Predators Development Camp were still teenagers, Wood’s experience helped to set him apart.
In fact, of the 35 attendees at the annual camp in Nashville, Wood was the only one who has played regular season games with the Preds.
So, yes, referring to him as a wily veteran is a bit off-kilter, but at the very least, Wood was viewed as a leader during Development Camp, and rightfully so.
“I'm here to still be learning [like] everyone here,” Wood said last week following the first practice of camp. “All the staff is trying to just help us become our best selves, and [I’m also trying] to be a little bit of a leader and kind of show that I'm ready to take the next step.”
The 2023 first-round pick (15th overall) took one of those leaps last spring when he inked his entry-level contract following the conclusion of his collegiate season with Minnesota that saw him record 39 points (17g-22a) in 39 games.
Wood then joined the Preds in Dallas and made his debut a few nights later against Montreal at Bridgestone Arena, a dream come true for any young hockey player.
“It was an unbelievable opportunity,” Wood said. “Super grateful for that experience, and it's really helped me and my training during the summer, and my level of comfort coming into next season and trying to earn a spot.”