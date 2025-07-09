Following Taste of NHL Life, Wood Ready to Compete for Spot With Preds Once More

Wood’s basic NHL stat line through the final six games of Nashville’s season will tell you he only recorded one assist, but what they won’t reveal is how many chances he created or how close he was on multiple occasions to putting the puck in the net.

Of course, the 6-foot-5 forward will need to earn that spot during training camp if he wants to begin the upcoming season in the same city where he finished the previous campaign, but he’s certainly got a chance.

A solid showing at Development Camp wouldn’t hurt either, and a goal in the Future Stars Game last Saturday helped to cap a successful week for a player who hopes to be a measurable part of Nashville’s future.

“One thing that I definitely learned is how hard it is to score [in the NHL],” Wood said. “The goalies are really good at the next level. So, I think that was maybe something that I considered a strength, which now I've considered getting time to work on it a little bit, especially watching guys like [Filip] Forsberg and practice how they shoot, how he can score. That was really cool to see, and I’m glad I got to see it [firsthand last season] before camp coming up, so I could work on it all summer and try to get to the level I need to be at.

“Just try to take as much as you can in and learn. [Predators Head] Coach [Andrew] Brunette was talking to us about being sponges, and that's exactly what I'm trying to do this week. [I’m excited to] meet new draft picks…and continue to build relationships. Hopefully, we'll be teammates in the future, and the road to winning in the future starts now with the guys here.”

From here, Wood will spend the summer back home in the Vancouver area working on off-ice sprints and seeking advice from a skating coach, all elements that could ultimately make a big difference.

And as for scoring in the NHL? Well, the goals will come one day. Until then, Wood will draw on his taste of life in the top League in the world and do everything he can to show he belongs exactly there.

“Obviously it takes a lot, [and you’ve got to have] your best every single day, on and off the ice,” Wood said of his first NHL experience. “I think that's the biggest thing I learned is off-ice habits. I think what I learned about myself is if I put my mind to something, I'm going to do it and just continue to trust my training. I think I'm capable of everything that I thought I was, and [I just want to] continue to develop.”