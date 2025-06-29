Predators Acquire Nicolas Hague, Conditional Third-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Vegas

Nashville, Tenn. (June 30, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Nicolas Hague and Vegas’ own conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. In connection with this trade, Nashville has agreed to retain 50 percent of Sissons’ salary. In the event Vegas wins two rounds in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Golden Knights will transfer their own second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft instead of their third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Predators then signed Hague, a Stanley Cup champion in 2023, to a four-year, $22 million contract.

“Shortly after supplying our prospect pipeline with several talented players at this weekend’s NHL Draft, we feel we’ve made our team better and younger with this trade,” Trotz said. “Nicolas’ profile as a defenseman is one that teams around the NHL covet – big and physical with strong skating ability. By signing him for four years, he will play an integral role in shaping our blueline not only now, but in the future.

“I want to thank both Colton and Jeremy for their contributions to our organization. I’m proud of what Colton has been able to accomplish in our League since we drafted him back in 2012, and we were fortunate to see Jeremy further develop here in Nashville. We wish them all the best in Vegas.”

Hague, 26 (12/5/98), recorded 12 points (5g-7a), 40 penalty minutes, 82 hits and 74 blocked shots in 68 games for Vegas in 2024-25, his sixth NHL campaign. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound blueliner has eclipsed the 10-point mark in all six of his NHL seasons since debuting in 2019-20 – including a career-high 17 (5g-12a) in 2020-21 – and owns a career +20 rating. Hague’s 572 career hits are the second-most among defensemen in Vegas history, and his 489 career blocked shots are the sixth-most. He has notched 83 points (20g-63a) in 364 NHL games, all coming with the Golden Knights.

During Vegas’ run to the 2023 Stanley Cup, the left-shot defenseman appeared in all 22 games and tallied six points (2g-4a); his +12 rating was tied for the third-best among all players at his position during that postseason. Suiting up in at least 10 playoff contests three different times, Hague has played in 44 career postseason games, totaling 10 points (3g-7a) and 88 hits.

Originally selected by Vegas in the second round (34th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Hague turned pro following an award-filled, three-season junior career with the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads from 2015-18. His most noteworthy OHL campaign came in 2017-18 where he racked up several accolades, claiming the CHL’s Defenseman of the Year, the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman and earning a spot on the OHL’s First All-Star Team; his 35 goals were also the most among OHL blueliners. Hague served as Steelheads captain during his final season and was an alternate captain in 2016-17.

The Kitchener, Ont., native represented his native Canada at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and 2016 U-18 World Championship.

