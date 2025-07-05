Preds Development Camp Concludes With Impressive Future Stars Game

“You’ve got to come prepared,” Martin said. “[Camp] was a lot harder than I expected. To come in here prepared and be ready to do all the fitness testing and stuff, I think, is a huge thing. They take it very seriously here, so be ready.”
For Surin, Nashville’s 2024 first-round pick who won a KHL championship this past season in Russia, the time in Nashville was more than welcomed as he continues to evolve as a player.
“I'm so happy,” Surin said of his time in camp. “For me, this is different, because our old time was in Russia, and this is my new emotion and new motivation for me. I met with my new friends, Swedish guys and American, Canadian, they’re all such good guys. And [we put on a good] show for fans and for our coaches, good skills.”
Martin, who is just over a week removed from being selected fifth overall by Nashville in this year’s Draft, got his first taste of what life in the NHL could be like. And the best part of it all?
“When I got drafted, and then a couple of players messaged me after I got drafted,” Martin said. “Ryan O'Reilly, [Filip] Forsberg, [and then Steven] Stamkos gave me a call. So, I think that was just probably the coolest thing that happened this week.”
The top moment for O’Hara? Well, not only did he bring the house down on Saturday, but the 2022 fourth-round pick’s team was also victorious on Wednesday.
“Probably winning the 3-on-3 tournament,” O’Hara said of the highlight of the week. “That was fun.”