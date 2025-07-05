Preds Development Camp Concludes With Impressive Future Stars Game

Nashville's Top Prospects Reflect on Camp, Look Ahead to What's Next

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Predators Development Camp came to a conclusion on Saturday morning with the annual Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster, and the prospects did not disappoint.

Egor Surin, Brady Martin, Matthew Wood and Andrew Gibson all tallied before Cole O’Hara put the exclamation point on the day with a between-the-legs goal as Team Blue prevailed over Team Gold to finish out the week.

“It's a fun scrimmage, so I thought I'd try and pull something off,” O’Hara said of his beautiful move. “Luckily, it worked out.”

“It was a lot of fun,” Martin said of this week’s camp. “Got to meet a lot of new guys, new players and it's pretty good hockey. So, it was a lot of fun to get my first Development Camp under my belt… I think this [scrimmage] kind of shows [my ability] to play the game, and kind of shows everything about your game. So, I think this was good for me to showcase my skill and work ethic.”

In addition to the regulation tallies, a five-man shootout took place after both halves of the scrimmage, and the outstanding skill of a number of the skaters was on full display. In particular, Ryker Lee had a silky goal with inspiration from another NHL star.

“I learned that from [Boston Bruins forward] David Pastrnak, watching him,” Lee said. “He does that, and I did it during the year in the USHL, so I thought I'd try it again, and it worked.”

“Ryker, he's just filthy,” Martin said of Lee. “His hands are crazy. I've never seen someone stick handle so fast. Playing with him was a lot of fun, and I can't wait to do it more often.”

The game was certainly a highlight of the week, but there is plenty more for the prospects to take back home with them as their offseason training continues. Two months now separate the next time most of them will be in Nashville for Rookie Camp, which begins Sept. 10, and there’s a newfound appreciation of what it takes at this level.

“You’ve got to come prepared,” Martin said. “[Camp] was a lot harder than I expected. To come in here prepared and be ready to do all the fitness testing and stuff, I think, is a huge thing. They take it very seriously here, so be ready.”

For Surin, Nashville’s 2024 first-round pick who won a KHL championship this past season in Russia, the time in Nashville was more than welcomed as he continues to evolve as a player.

“I'm so happy,” Surin said of his time in camp. “For me, this is different, because our old time was in Russia, and this is my new emotion and new motivation for me. I met with my new friends, Swedish guys and American, Canadian, they’re all such good guys. And [we put on a good] show for fans and for our coaches, good skills.”

Martin, who is just over a week removed from being selected fifth overall by Nashville in this year’s Draft, got his first taste of what life in the NHL could be like. And the best part of it all?

“When I got drafted, and then a couple of players messaged me after I got drafted,” Martin said. “Ryan O'Reilly, [Filip] Forsberg, [and then Steven] Stamkos gave me a call. So, I think that was just probably the coolest thing that happened this week.”

The top moment for O’Hara? Well, not only did he bring the house down on Saturday, but the 2022 fourth-round pick’s team was also victorious on Wednesday.

“Probably winning the 3-on-3 tournament,” O’Hara said of the highlight of the week. “That was fun.”

A standing-room-only crowd took in the showcase of talent at Ford Ice Center Bellevue, and after a week full of practices, meetings, workouts, team bonding and the like, the future of the Preds are one step closer to realizing their dreams.

“I think the biggest thing is just try and grow and get better each day,” O’Hara said. “They preach having a growth mindset a lot, just little things away from the rink. At the rink, it's a process, but just stick to it, get better each day. That's the big thing I’m trying to take away this week.”

“It goes to show everyone's working and ready to jump to the next level,” Martin said. “I'm just going to keep pushing myself and try and crack the lineup.”

