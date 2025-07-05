Preds Development Camp Concludes With Impressive Future Stars Game

“It was a lot of fun,” Martin said of this week’s camp. “Got to meet a lot of new guys, new players and it's pretty good hockey. So, it was a lot of fun to get my first Development Camp under my belt… I think this [scrimmage] kind of shows [my ability] to play the game, and kind of shows everything about your game. So, I think this was good for me to showcase my skill and work ethic.”

In addition to the regulation tallies, a five-man shootout took place after both halves of the scrimmage, and the outstanding skill of a number of the skaters was on full display. In particular, Ryker Lee had a silky goal with inspiration from another NHL star.

“I learned that from [Boston Bruins forward] David Pastrnak, watching him,” Lee said. “He does that, and I did it during the year in the USHL, so I thought I'd try it again, and it worked.”

“Ryker, he's just filthy,” Martin said of Lee. “His hands are crazy. I've never seen someone stick handle so fast. Playing with him was a lot of fun, and I can't wait to do it more often.”

The game was certainly a highlight of the week, but there is plenty more for the prospects to take back home with them as their offseason training continues. Two months now separate the next time most of them will be in Nashville for Rookie Camp, which begins Sept. 10, and there’s a newfound appreciation of what it takes at this level.