Legendary Football Coach Nick Saban Joins Preds at Development Camp

Seven-Time National Champion Meets With Predators Prospects, Coaches, Staff During Development Camp

Nick Saban Attends Preds Development Camp

© Nashville Predators

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

There were plenty of observers in attendance for Predators Development Camp on Tuesday at Centennial Sportsplex, but only one of them has college football national championship rings.

Nick Saban, the former head football coach at the University of Alabama, and now an ESPN College GameDay analyst, was on hand for Day 2 of Development Camp in Nashville to not only watch and observe the next wave of Preds stars, but to also share some wisdom among the group.

While football and hockey may be rather different in the technicalities of sport, the competition, and the ultimate goal at the collegiate and professional level is still the same - to win.

“We’re proud to have a coach of Nick Saban’s stature not only visit us, but to call himself a Preds fan,” Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said. “He’s always welcome here, any time of year, to share his wisdom and championship mindset.”

Saban met with Predators coaches, prospects and staff throughout the day on Tuesday and imparted a wealth of knowledge gained over a legendary coaching career that included 26 seasons as a head coach - and seven national titles at Alabama.

“Our prospects were locked in from the first word,” Preds Assistant General Manager/Milwaukee Admirals General Manager/Director of Player Development Scott Nichol said. “That’s the kind of influence Coach Saban has, and we’re incredibly thankful for it.”

The goal of Preds Development Camp is to not only provide on-ice practices and games for Nashville’s top prospects to improve as players, but also to allow for off-ice experiences that are unique to Nashville.

Suffice to say both of those desires were more than met on Day 2 of camp.

“Any time you get to hear from someone who’s won at the highest level as consistently as Coach Saban has, you walk away better,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. "We’re grateful he took the time to be with our group.”

