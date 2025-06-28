Ivankovic Ecstatic to Join Childhood Idols Rinne, Saros as Preds Select Goaltender in Second Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Netminder Grew Up Cheering for Nashville, Thrilled to Join Favorite Goaltenders With Preds

2025 NHL Draft Jack Ivankovic

© Getty Images

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Back in 2017, a young Jack Ivankovic was in Nashville for the Stanley Cup Final, sporting his Gold and cheering on his idol, Pekka Rinne, and the Predators.

Less than a decade later, Ivankovic slipped on a Preds jersey once more - this time after being drafted by his favorite team.

Nashville selected the goaltender with the 55th overall pick in Round 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft on Saturday in Los Angeles, a dream come true for the Mississauga, Ont., native.

“I feel unbelievable,” Ivankovic said. “I grew up watching the Preds, Pekka Rinne, obviously, and [Juuse] Saros is a guy I look up to, so it's pretty cool getting drafted by such a great organization.”

Ivankovic, who says he attended a game in Nashville during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, received a text from Rinne just minutes after becoming a member of the same organization.

“I can’t believe that,” Ivankovic said as he smiled at his phone.

But sometimes dreams do come true, and Ivankovic more than earned the selection from Nashville.

The 6-foot, 18-year-old puck stopper posted a 25-12-5 record with the Brampton Steelheads this past season and ranked in the top 10 among all OHL goaltenders in wins (9th), goals against average (3.05; 8th) and save percentage (.903; t-9th).

Internationally, Ivankovic earned Gold with Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 Under-18 World Championship, where he concluded the tournament as the best goaltender after having the top save percentage (.961) and goals against average (1.05). He also won Gold at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship and 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he posted the best save percentage among all netminders in the tournament (.923).

Committed to the University of Michigan, Ivankovic says he was hoping to be drafted by Nashville and can’t wait to show Preds fans what he’s capable of between the pipes.

Plus, he says fellow Preds draftee, fifth overall selection Brady Martin, is one of his best friends. Perhaps that friendship will be further solidified one day with a certain trophy in Tennessee.

“I love to win,” Ivankovic said. “I think the biggest thing in hockey is to win. And I think I’m definitely going to help bring a Stanley Cup to Nashville.”

News Feed

Trotz, Kealty Talk Selecting Martin Fifth Overall as Preds Pick Three in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Preds Draftees Martin, Reid, Lee Thrilled to Join Nashville in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Predators Select Martin, Reid, Lee in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Preds Confident Heading Into 2025 NHL Draft: 'We're Going to Get a Really Good Player'

Predators 2025 Development Camp Set for June 29 - July 5 in Nashville

Predators to Play Six-Game 2025 Preseason Schedule; Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster Returns to F&M Bank Arena

Richardson Excited to Use Experience, Insights in New Role as Preds Assistant Coach

Predators Hire Luke Richardson as Assistant Coach

Nashville Predators to Host Free NHL Draft Watch Party Friday, June 27, at Bridgestone Arena

Potential Preds: 2025 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Picks 23 & 26

Predators Acquire Erik Haula From New Jersey

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Ninth In the United States for Ticket Sales

Josi, Saros Named to Preliminary Rosters Ahead of Olympic Winter Games

Preds, Nashville Black Market Continue Exciting Partnership Into Juneteenth Celebrations

Blog: There's No Place Like Home - Especially for Preds Foundation on 615 Day

Skjei, McCarron, Kealty Recall Triumph, Jubilation of Winning Gold With USA Hockey at World Championship

With NHL Scouting Combine Now Complete, Preds Shift Focus to Final Preparations Ahead of NHL Draft

Fitness Testing at NHL Scouting Combine Gives Prospects, Preds a Taste of What's to Come