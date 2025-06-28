Ivankovic Ecstatic to Join Childhood Idols Rinne, Saros as Preds Select Goaltender in Second Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Back in 2017, a young Jack Ivankovic was in Nashville for the Stanley Cup Final, sporting his Gold and cheering on his idol, Pekka Rinne, and the Predators.

Less than a decade later, Ivankovic slipped on a Preds jersey once more - this time after being drafted by his favorite team.

Nashville selected the goaltender with the 55th overall pick in Round 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft on Saturday in Los Angeles, a dream come true for the Mississauga, Ont., native.

“I feel unbelievable,” Ivankovic said. “I grew up watching the Preds, Pekka Rinne, obviously, and [Juuse] Saros is a guy I look up to, so it's pretty cool getting drafted by such a great organization.”

Ivankovic, who says he attended a game in Nashville during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, received a text from Rinne just minutes after becoming a member of the same organization.

“I can’t believe that,” Ivankovic said as he smiled at his phone.

But sometimes dreams do come true, and Ivankovic more than earned the selection from Nashville.