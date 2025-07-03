Cooking Class at Preds Development Camp Just One Element of Well-Rounded Hockey Players

Following a successful day of positively impacting the community, the Preds’ prospects took to the kitchen to learn some valuable life skills.

Nutrition is a major factor in on-ice performance. For prospects who will do whatever it takes to be the best, all the attention was on the chefs at Rose & Plum Living as they shared their expertise in cooking.

Taught by Chef David Guttierez, Preds prospects enjoyed Mediterranean chicken bowls and steak bowls at the end of their lesson, a worthy reward to finish the day.

The valuable experience was shared amongst all prospects, but especially those who were learning these techniques for the first time.

Forward Miguel Marques, a 2024 Preds draft pick who is scheduled to play at the University of Maine this fall, expressed how valuable the class was for him.

“It’s the first time I've ever been a part of something like that,” Marques said. “My dad cooks my meals. He's pretty good at that, so I trust him. But going off to school next year, I'm going to have to learn to cook on my own. So, just taking pieces from what the chefs had to say.”

This experience, while new to some, is still important to those who already possess some of the skills learned. The prospects who have already experienced a Development Camp in the past are not at a loss for how important the class is.

Goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter accredited the skills taught at Development Camp - both on and off the ice - as a leading factor of what sets the prospects apart from one another.

“Everybody's very, very talented, right?” Semptimphelter, who inked a contract with the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, said. “As you move up the pyramid, it's the little things that separate guys. Nutrition, sleep, off-ice habits, discipline in the gym, those things are where you really get an edge over competitors, over opponents, over other organizations.”