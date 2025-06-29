Predators Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

A total of 35 participants - 20 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders, including six of the seven players selected by Nashville during the 2025 NHL Draft - are set to attend Predators Development Camp this week in the Music City.

Those numbers include all three of Nashville’s first round picks - Brady Martin, Cameron Reid and Ryker Lee - added by the Preds last Friday night at the NHL Draft in Los Angeles. Both second round selections, Jacob Rombach and Jack Ivankovic, as well as fourth rounder, Alex Huang, are also expected to attend.

Those new additions will join other top Predators prospects for a week of on-ice practices, off-ice training and a number of educational and team bundling exercises before camp culminates with the Future Stars Game presented by Ticketmaster, on Saturday, July 5 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Forward Matthew Wood, who skated in his first six NHL games with the Preds at the end of the 2024-25 season, is on the camp roster, as well as top defensive prospects Tanner Molendyk and Andrew Gibson. Nashville’s 2024 first-round pick, Egor Surin, is also on the roster, as well as fellow forwards Aiden Fink, Teddy Stiga, Cole O’Hara and David Edstrom.

The camp officially opened today with physicals and a team dinner, with the first on-ice sessions scheduled for Monday. Prospects will also hit the ice on July 1-3; all practices will take place at Centennial Sportsplex and are open to the public.

The purpose of the camp is to educate and direct players in their pro development and conditioning programs. The week's events will be headed by Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol and Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, with assistance from the rest of the Predators' and Admirals' coaching, development and hockey operations staffs. The training itinerary features a variety of on- and off-ice testing, dry-land activities and workouts, on-ice fundamentals work, video sessions, media and nutrition education and team-building activities. The prospects will also receive instruction on training principles such as sport-specific power and strength enhancement, flexibility and off-ice conditioning.

Click here for the full Development Camp roster, and click here for a complete Development Camp schedule.