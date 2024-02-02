Fil & J-Biebs: Filip Forsberg Takes All-Star Weekend!

Nashville Predators All-Star Filip Forsberg joins the POP from Toronto (7:35) to discuss his selection to Team Bieber/Matthews and the official announcement that NHL players are headed back to the Olympics in 2026!

Max Herz & Kara Hammer get you ready for the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend and more.

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. And visit NashvillePredators.com/Podcast to listen to the latest episode & subscribe through iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify and more.