Filip Forsberg scored what proved to be the game-winner, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a 3-2 final on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. The result gets the Preds back in the win column with three out of a possible four points to finish their back-to-back set.

Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos also tallied for Nashville, and Justus Annunen made 32 saves on the night to help the Predators collect their 10th victory in their past 13 games.

“It was great,” Forsberg said of the result. “The start of the game, got two goals early…and dominated, kind of set the tone. And then there's things that we can do better for the rest of the game, but [Annunen] is getting paid to stop the pucks, and he did a great job.”

“I thought our start was really good, especially the first 12, 14 minutes,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We got to our game right away and put them on their heels. And obviously, getting a two-goal lead was big. I thought we played a 50-50 game basically throughout, and a couple big plays at the end, and we’re able to hold on there.”

The Predators didn’t waste much time taking a 2-0 lead, and it was Hoglander who got the visitors on the board first just 2:05 into the contest when he went short side on Red Wings goaltender John Gibson. Then, just over a minute later, a shot from Adam Wilsby deflected off a Detroit defender before touching Stamkos and finding a way into the twine.

The Red Wings cut the lead in half just 19 seconds into the middle period, but later in the frame, Forsberg came streaking down the slot and wristed home his 11th of the season to give the Preds a two-goal lead through 40 minutes.