Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 28, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has assigned defenseman William Trudeau to Milwaukee (AHL).

Trudeau, 24 (10/11/02), has played in three games for the Predators this season, including his NHL debut on Oct. 3 vs. Dallas.

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